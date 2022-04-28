https://sputniknews.com/20220428/uk-labour-mp-may-be-suspended-for-two-days-over-bullying-allegations-1095127028.html

UK Labour MP May Be Suspended for Two Days Over ‘Bullying’ Allegations

Earlier on Thursday, Liam Byrne said that he was "profoundly sorry" for the incident and that he “has already taken the steps to ensure this never happens... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

British Labour Party MP Liam Byrne is expected to be suspended from the Commons for two days over accusations of ostracising former assistant after an office dispute in 2020.Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone upheld the allegations against the Birmingham Hodge Hill MP on Thursday after a probe into the matter conducted by Parliament's Independent Expert Panel.The investigation found that Byrne, a former cabinet minister, had committed a “serious breach” of bullying rules by cutting off contact with the aide for several months and denying him access to his IT account.It also found that the 51-year-old MP had “sought to present his actions as a reasonable HR strategy in response to this incident”, which the Panel claimed “was bullying”.Byrne has already apologised for the incident that he said occurred “two years ago at the beginning of [COVID] lockdown, following a workplace dispute that led” him “to send the complainant home”.He thanked the Panel for “recognising the genuine remorse I felt about the impact on the individual concerned, the steps I have already taken to ensure this never happens again along with the work still to do, and for concluding that I did not deliberately act to delay the investigation”.A Labour spokesperson said the party “fully supports” Byrne’s proposed two-day suspension.

