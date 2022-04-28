https://sputniknews.com/20220428/taiwans-digital-minister-joins-white-house-event-on-internet-future-after-us-ship-sailed-by-island-1095132910.html

Taiwan’s Digital Minister Joins White House Event on Internet Future After US Ship Sailed by Island

In its latest move to normalize the treatment of the Taiwanese government as a national-level entity, the US invited a senior Taiwanese official on Thursday to attend a White House-hosted event on the future of the internet.According to a White House release, the event is to launch a “Declaration for the Future of the Internet,” by which some 60 nations will pledge “to advance a positive vision for the Internet and digital technologies.”According to CNN, the agreement aims to avoid what it calls a “splinternet,” or the atomization of parts of the internet due to regional security barriers, such as China’s so-called “Great Firewall.” However, the outlet said nothing about US-directed internet severance, such as its attacks on North Korea’s internet service, its threats to sever the Russian Federation from the global internet, or its blocking of access to websites in those and many other countries by US citizens.Officially called the Republic of China, the government on Taiwan is all that remains of the government that ruled all of China between 1912 and 1949, when the mainland was conquered by communist forces. The new People’s Republic of China established that year in Beijing claimed to be the successor state to the Republic of China, and in the decades since, all but a handful of small, US-dominated governments have switched their recognition of the legitimate Chinese government over from Taipei to Beijing.That relationship has grown closer in recent years, as pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2017. US weapons sales have increased and provocative actions that flout Chinese claims of sovereignty over the island, such as visits by US officials and the sailing of US warships through the Taiwan Strait, have also stepped up.“The US admits that Taiwan is part of China, but keeps talking about the mainland’s potential ‘aggression’ of Taiwan,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. “Isn’t this self-contradictory since a country cannot ‘invade’ part of its own territory?”

