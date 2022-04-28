International
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/sri-lankan-entrepreneurs-medical-workers-rallying-to-demand-presidents-resignation-1095130335.html
Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs, Medical Workers Rallying to Demand President's Resignation
Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs, Medical Workers Rallying to Demand President's Resignation
AMBALANGODA (Sputnik) - Entrepreneurs and medical workers of the Sri Lankan port town of Ambalangoda on Thursday protested against incumbent President Gotabaya... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T17:43+0000
2022-04-28T17:43+0000
sri lanka
asia & pacific
protests
state debt
economic crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095040948_0:35:3519:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_b02cdd4d44ee3a601f83dc41215d8074.jpg
According to the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), the country faces an emergency in the health care sector due to an acute shortage of medicines, which puts hospitals across the country at risk of shutting down.Mass protests over economic mismanagement escalated in early April, prompting the president to declare a state of emergency on April 1. On April 3, the entire Sri Lankan cabinet decided to resign in the wake of the large-scale protests. The only exception was Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of the president, who remained in office.Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the decrease in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to procure enough fuel as people face acute scarcity of food and necessities, heating fuel and gas. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts of up to 13 hours. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at $51 billion.Last week, the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said that the International Monetary Fund and India pledged financial assistance to the country to mitigate the ongoing economic crisis. On Tuesday, Sri Lanka announced the launch of talks with its biggest creditor, China, on refinancing its debt.
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/sri-lanka-in-talks-with-china-on-refinancing-debt---minister-1095071729.html
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095040948_394:0:3125:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fa01230347ccfe71ac571ecd487f8d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sri lanka, asia & pacific, protests, state debt, economic crisis

Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs, Medical Workers Rallying to Demand President's Resignation

17:43 GMT 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Eranga JayawardenaSri Lankan university students shouts slogans against government during a protest over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades as they climb the wall of the residence of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan university students shouts slogans against government during a protest over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades as they climb the wall of the residence of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
Subscribe
US
India
Global
AMBALANGODA (Sputnik) - Entrepreneurs and medical workers of the Sri Lankan port town of Ambalangoda on Thursday protested against incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demanded his resignation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
According to the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), the country faces an emergency in the health care sector due to an acute shortage of medicines, which puts hospitals across the country at risk of shutting down.
Mass protests over economic mismanagement escalated in early April, prompting the president to declare a state of emergency on April 1. On April 3, the entire Sri Lankan cabinet decided to resign in the wake of the large-scale protests. The only exception was Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of the president, who remained in office.
Sri Lanka Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
Sri Lanka in Talks With China on Refinancing Debt
26 April, 13:34 GMT
Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the decrease in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to procure enough fuel as people face acute scarcity of food and necessities, heating fuel and gas. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts of up to 13 hours. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at $51 billion.
Last week, the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said that the International Monetary Fund and India pledged financial assistance to the country to mitigate the ongoing economic crisis. On Tuesday, Sri Lanka announced the launch of talks with its biggest creditor, China, on refinancing its debt.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала