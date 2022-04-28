International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing
Scott Ritter Gives Updates on Gonzalo Lira, War in Ukraine, and More
Scott Ritter Gives Updates on Gonzalo Lira, War in Ukraine, and More
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Madeline Albright laid to rest in Washington DC, and Russia halting gas supplies to Poland & Bulgaria.
Scott Ritter Gives Updates on Gonzalo Lira, War in Ukraine, and More
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Madeline Albright laid to rest in Washington D.C., and Russia halting gas supplies to Poland & Bulgaria.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | Russia Cites the Kosovo Model, International Law, and Russia Winning the WarJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Madeleine Albright, General Strikes, and Self CensorshipIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about Russia's military plans, Elon Musk defending free speech, and Scott Ritter's Twitter account. Scott discussed the Gonzolo Lira story and the Western media avoiding Gonzolo's role as a journalist. Scott talked about Russia's legal authority to defend itself and how America issued a similar case in Kosovo.In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about general strikes in Greece, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and labor demonstrations in America. John discussed Imran Khan in Pakistan and the political history of Pakistan. John talked about the state of free speech and the benefit of Elon Musk buying Twitter.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
08:16 GMT 28.04.2022
Scott Ritter Gives Updates on Gonzalo Lira, War in Ukraine, and More
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Madeline Albright laid to rest in Washington DC, and Russia halting gas supplies to Poland & Bulgaria.
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Russia Cites the Kosovo Model, International Law, and Russia Winning the War
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Madeleine Albright, General Strikes, and Self Censorship
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about Russia's military plans, Elon Musk defending free speech, and Scott Ritter's Twitter account. Scott discussed the Gonzolo Lira story and the Western media avoiding Gonzolo's role as a journalist. Scott talked about Russia's legal authority to defend itself and how America issued a similar case in Kosovo.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about general strikes in Greece, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and labor demonstrations in America. John discussed Imran Khan in Pakistan and the political history of Pakistan. John talked about the state of free speech and the benefit of Elon Musk buying Twitter.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
