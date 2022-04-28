https://sputniknews.com/20220428/report-aquaman-jason-momoa-sides-with-depp-against-heard-musk-and-franco-will-skip-trial-1095125266.html

Johnny Depp appeared to get a surprising ally in Jason Momoa amid his ongoing legal battle with Amber Heard, with the Aquaman actor preferring to side with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star rather than Heard.According to Marca, citing witnesses who attended the trial, there was "a clear sign" that Momoa sided with Depp during the testimony. Aside from Momoa, Depp enjoys the support of celebrities like Paul Bettany, Sia, J.K.Rowling, Penelope Cruz and many others.Among the prominent figures expected to attend the trial were billionaire Elon Musk and actor James Franco. However, a new report by SSKIT suggested that neither Franco, nor Musk will appear in the Virginia court.Depp accused Franco of being Heard's current lover. Musk, in his turn, dated the actress for several months before she started a relationship with Depp.With the legal battle between Depp and Heard ongoing for around two weeks now, the court has already been presented with a bunch of audio and video recordings of Depp smashing kitchen cabinets, and Heard admitting to having physically assaulted her ex-husband. Aside from this, a forensic psychologist estimated that the actress suffered from personality disorders.Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation after her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she portrayed herself as a victim of a domestic abuse. Even though she did not name Depp directly, his team argues that the article made it difficult for the actor to land roles. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star demanded $50 million from Heard, with her conter-suing and aiming for twice as much. The trial is expected to last for six weeks.

