https://sputniknews.com/20220428/rep-thomas-massie-says-conress-just-legalized-transfer-of-virtually-any-weapon-to-ukraine-1095134496.html

Rep. Thomas Massie Says Conress Just Legalized Transfer of Virtually Any Weapon to Ukraine

Rep. Thomas Massie Says Conress Just Legalized Transfer of Virtually Any Weapon to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The legislation allowing the Biden administration to engage in lend-lease deals for military equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-28T23:03+0000

2022-04-28T23:03+0000

2022-04-28T23:03+0000

us

weapons

congress

biden administration

ukraine

military equipment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093498991_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_61f9e06084015ccdc0ac3c5f656aca2c.jpg

"Congress just authorized Biden to transfer virtually any weapon of war, other than a nuclear weapon, to Ukraine. [Facepalm emoji] Insane!" Massie said on Thursday in an explanation of his ‘no’ vote.The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the legislation in a vote of 417-10, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier in April.The lend-lease deals harken back to the famous Second World War-era policy of US President Franklin Roosevelt, which supplied Allied nations including the Soviet Union with weaponry and other materials. The move was considered an effective end of US neutrality in the war and a step towards open support for the Allies.The legislation comes amid a number of other efforts by Congress and the Biden administration to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, including a new $33 billion request from Biden to Congress for military, economic and humanitarian support for Kiev.

https://sputniknews.com/20220428/biden-us-not-attacking-russia-but-defending-ukraine-will-send-military-aid-until-end-of-operation-1095128545.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, weapons, congress, biden administration, ukraine, military equipment