International
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/rep-thomas-massie-says-conress-just-legalized-transfer-of-virtually-any-weapon-to-ukraine-1095134496.html
Rep. Thomas Massie Says Conress Just Legalized Transfer of Virtually Any Weapon to Ukraine
Rep. Thomas Massie Says Conress Just Legalized Transfer of Virtually Any Weapon to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The legislation allowing the Biden administration to engage in lend-lease deals for military equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T23:03+0000
2022-04-28T23:03+0000
us
weapons
congress
biden administration
ukraine
military equipment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093498991_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_61f9e06084015ccdc0ac3c5f656aca2c.jpg
"Congress just authorized Biden to transfer virtually any weapon of war, other than a nuclear weapon, to Ukraine. [Facepalm emoji] Insane!" Massie said on Thursday in an explanation of his ‘no’ vote.The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the legislation in a vote of 417-10, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier in April.The lend-lease deals harken back to the famous Second World War-era policy of US President Franklin Roosevelt, which supplied Allied nations including the Soviet Union with weaponry and other materials. The move was considered an effective end of US neutrality in the war and a step towards open support for the Allies.The legislation comes amid a number of other efforts by Congress and the Biden administration to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, including a new $33 billion request from Biden to Congress for military, economic and humanitarian support for Kiev.
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/biden-us-not-attacking-russia-but-defending-ukraine-will-send-military-aid-until-end-of-operation-1095128545.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093498991_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45d5ea7bbc10da976785a63b899898f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, weapons, congress, biden administration, ukraine, military equipment

Rep. Thomas Massie Says Conress Just Legalized Transfer of Virtually Any Weapon to Ukraine

23:03 GMT 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaThe U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag and the flag of Washington, D.C., in Washington, Tuesday, March, 1, 2022. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation. Biden is aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag and the flag of Washington, D.C., in Washington, Tuesday, March, 1, 2022. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation. Biden is aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The legislation allowing the Biden administration to engage in lend-lease deals for military equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries authorizes the transfer of virtually any weapon except nukes, US Representative Thomas Massie said via Twitter.
"Congress just authorized Biden to transfer virtually any weapon of war, other than a nuclear weapon, to Ukraine. [Facepalm emoji] Insane!" Massie said on Thursday in an explanation of his ‘no’ vote.
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the legislation in a vote of 417-10, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier in April.

Massie in the tweet pointed towards the definition of "defensive article" used in the legislation, which includes all weapons systems, munitions, aircrafts, vessels or other implements of war with the exception of nuclear arms.

President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Biden: US Not Attacking Russia But Defending Ukraine, Will Send Military Aid Until End of Operation
16:43 GMT
The lend-lease deals harken back to the famous Second World War-era policy of US President Franklin Roosevelt, which supplied Allied nations including the Soviet Union with weaponry and other materials. The move was considered an effective end of US neutrality in the war and a step towards open support for the Allies.
The legislation comes amid a number of other efforts by Congress and the Biden administration to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, including a new $33 billion request from Biden to Congress for military, economic and humanitarian support for Kiev.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала