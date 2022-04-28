https://sputniknews.com/20220428/released-russian-pilot-yaroshenko-says-he-was-brutally-tortured-in-liberia-before-extradition-to-us-1095122521.html

Released Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Says He Was Brutally Tortured in Liberia Before Extradition to US

Released Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Says He Was Brutally Tortured in Liberia Before Extradition to US

The pilot was arrested in Liberia in 2010 based on an allegation that he was planning to smuggle four tonnes of cocaine. Yaroshenko had been sentenced to 20... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-28T11:25+0000

2022-04-28T11:25+0000

2022-04-28T11:25+0000

russia

liberia

us

arrest

torture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095120666_0:9:1332:759_1920x0_80_0_0_866a7aa6dc2577c871e0d3618ae25b3e.jpg

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was imprisoned in the US but was recently exchanged for an American citizen incarcerated in Russia, has revealed the tortures he had to endure during his detention in Liberia. The country's law enforcement detained the pilot on 28 May 2010 on an order from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), but handed him over to the American authorities only two days later.Yaroshenko further said that his detention could hardly be called an "arrest" and looked more like a kidnapping because no official procedures were followed during it. The pilot noted that the US and Liberia hadn't even properly notified the Russian authorities about the arrest of their citizen.The pilot said that the notification arrived only in June or August and was backdated. To make things worse, the US sent it to a Romanian embassy instead of the Russian one, he added. The Russian pilot currently considers holding the US authorities accountable.During his last two years in US prison, Yaroshenko gradually started to lose his Russian language skills. He explained that there were very few Russian-speaking inmates there and after the start of the pandemic the prison blocks were mostly isolated and he ended up in one without Russian-speaking prisoners. The pilot admitted that it's difficult to switch back to Russian, while the newspaper interviewing him noted that he used a lot of "Americanisms" in his Russian speech.Yaroshenko was exchanged in Turkey for a US citizen, Trevor Reed and returned to Moscow on 27 April. Reed was serving a prison sentence in Russia for assaulting police officers during arrest. The exchange was a result of a lengthy and difficult negotiations process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The pilot was sentenced to 20 years in US prison in 2011 on charges of planning to smuggle four tonnes of cocaine. Yaroshenko strongly denied accusations insisting he was not even working in the industry of cargo transportation and mostly was inspecting the technical state of the aircraft.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

liberia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

russia, liberia, us, arrest, torture