PSG Could Take a Massive $155 Mn Hit as French Giants Plan to Offload Neymar During the Summer

PSG are planning to offload Neymar during the summer as the Brazilian play maker is set to become the second high profile casualty of the Ligue 1 giants' failed campaign to win their maiden Champions League title this season, Spanish outlet AS and British broadcaster Sky Sports reported. Besides the ex-Barcelona attacker, manager Mauricio Pochettino is also facing the sack with the Argentine accused of giving too much power into the hands of his superstar players, especially to the famous trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappa, and Neymar.While Pochettino's sacking is expected to set them back by around $16 million, Neymar's departure from the French capital would cost them a bomb. Back in 2017, the Brazil international arrived in France after having secured the costliest transfer ever reported in the football world with PSG paying a whopping $260 million to secure his services from Barca. However, due to the 30-year-old footballer's struggles with injuries and form, Neymar is no longer as highly rated as he once was.At this stage, no club, including those who have no dearth of money, would be interested in paying such an amount for a footballer who has become more famous for his antics rather than for his play in recent times. Despite such a scenario, PSG are desperate to get rid of Neymar as he's considered to be a bad influence on the side.That could be the reason that they are even willing to take a hit of a whopping $155 million as he may be sold off for as little as $95 million ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.Though Neymar's exit from PSG has been gaining traction in recent months, the striker hasn't been a complete disaster at the club. After all, he has netted 98 goals in 141 appearances for the Parisians.But his failure to help them to a Champions League crown could prove to be his undoing as the club is now focusing on revitalising their squad by selling players who they think can no longer assist them in attaining continental glory. The rumours about his impending departure from city of love may have swirled, but Neymar had denied such a move was in the offing only last week. "I still have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I'm here for three more years, so stop (booing) or you'll need more air," he told ESPN Argentina while taking a dig at the club's supporters who had jeered him during a Ligue 1 game.Nonetheless, he may not be able to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes as PSG want to win the Champions League at any cost and Neymar doesn't seem to be in their scheme of things.

