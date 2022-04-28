https://sputniknews.com/20220428/pretty-weird-elon-musk-suggests-nyt-forbes-bought-their-twitter-followers-to-fake-influence-1095114222.html

‘Pretty Weird’: Elon Musk Suggests NYT, Forbes ‘Bought Their Twitter Followers to Fake Influence’

‘Pretty Weird’: Elon Musk Suggests NYT, Forbes ‘Bought Their Twitter Followers to Fake Influence’

Conservatives are returning, and liberals are departing in droves, as Twitter becomes the latest major corporation to be drawn into the raging US culture wars. 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-28T00:48+0000

2022-04-28T00:48+0000

2022-04-28T00:52+0000

twitter

followers

elon musk

fake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d74e4490833927e42841281d04c6a.jpg

Elon Musk made fresh waves Wednesday after implying he believes The New York Times, Forbes, and other outlets may be manipulating Twitter with the purchase of artificial followers. The comment was met with elation by other conservative figures, who see the post as vindicating their long-standing allegations that Twitter unfairly rewards some users and handicaps others algorithmically based on their political beliefs. In the days after acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has continued to make his presence felt across the site, and this is just the latest in a number of recent viral tweets which may give a sense of the direction the world’s richest man plans to take the social media giant.Tuesday night, Twitter’s new sole owner declared it “obviously incredibly inappropriate” that the New York Post was suspended after the platform accused them of violating their policy on “hacked materials” for publishing material derived from the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden which surfaced in 2020. Despite claims at the time by over 50 former senior intelligence officials that the laptop’s humiliating contents were nothing more than “Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election,” numerous outlets subsequently verified the laptop did indeed belong to Hunter Biden and that the documents contained are authentic.Worries over a potential backlash have already led to a mass exodus of liberals users–and a mass influx of conservatives –which some suggested could be a conspiracy until Twitter confirmed the numbers were legitimate. The boost in follower numbers after high-profile accounts were reactivated has given conservatives plenty to crow about, but with numerous anti-NATO commentators and journalists still banned by the platform, the jury’s still out on just what Musk’s management may mean for Twitter.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

twitter, followers, elon musk, fake