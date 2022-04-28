https://sputniknews.com/20220428/mein-kampf-discovered-at-azov-battalion-base-in-mariupol---sputnik-correspondent-1095114107.html
'Mein Kampf' Discovered at Azov Battalion Base in Mariupol - Sputnik Correspondent
'Mein Kampf' Discovered at Azov Battalion Base in Mariupol - Sputnik Correspondent
Austrian-born Hitler wrote Mein Kampf ("My Struggle" in German) in prison after his failed Munich coup in 1923, known as the Beer Hall Putsch. The book... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T00:54+0000
2022-04-28T00:54+0000
2022-04-28T00:54+0000
azov battalion
adolf hitler
mein kampf
ukraine
neo-nazis
racism
war crimes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102339/94/1023399421_0:0:4248:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_c725bd4b68b1225833b36297d10ece0a.jpg
A copy of "Mein Kampf*," the political manifesto by Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, has been discovered at an Azov base in Mariupol, a Sputnik correspondent reports.According to the correspondent, a Russian-language copy of the book was found at the barracks where the neo-Nazi battalion was stationed. Azov members have been widely accused of committing war crimes in Donbass, including kidnapping, torture and mass looting. The symbolism used by some of the groups directly involved in the conflict bears a strong resemblance to Nazi symbols. The New York Times previously referred to them as "openly neo-Nazi" in 2015, but suddenly changed its rhetoric this year (guess why).Mein Kampf, published in 1925, was where Hitler's ideology, which formed the basis for the atrocities and war crimes that later characterized his time in power, began to take form. The 1945-46 Nuremberg international trial charged the former leadership of Nazi Germany with a litany of serious crimes, including violation of international and bilateral agreements, conducting a global war of aggression, and crimes against humanity and peace.*In 2010, Russia included "Mein Kampf" on a list of prohibited extremist materials. However, in Germany, the first critical edition of the book was published in 2016 upon the approval of German's central council of Jews. It became a bestseller the same year, with some 85,000 copies sold.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102339/94/1023399421_98:0:4151:3040_1920x0_80_0_0_825c56056319b2a702e5a42ce6a61aad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
azov battalion, adolf hitler, mein kampf, ukraine, neo-nazis, racism, war crimes
'Mein Kampf' Discovered at Azov Battalion Base in Mariupol - Sputnik Correspondent
Austrian-born Hitler wrote Mein Kampf ("My Struggle" in German) in prison after his failed Munich coup in 1923, known as the Beer Hall Putsch. The book, published two years later, outlined the Nazi vision of Aryan racial supremacy.
A copy of "Mein Kampf*," the political manifesto by Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, has been discovered at an Azov base in Mariupol, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
According to the correspondent, a Russian-language copy of the book was found at the barracks where the neo-Nazi battalion was stationed.
Azov members have been widely accused of committing war crimes
in Donbass, including kidnapping, torture and mass looting. The symbolism used by some of the groups directly involved in the conflict bears a strong resemblance to Nazi symbols. The New York Times
previously referred to them as "openly neo-Nazi" in 2015, but suddenly changed its rhetoric
this year (guess why).
Mein Kampf, published in 1925, was where Hitler's ideology, which formed the basis for the atrocities and war crimes that later characterized his time in power, began to take form. The 1945-46 Nuremberg international trial charged the former leadership of Nazi Germany with a litany of serious crimes, including violation of international and bilateral agreements, conducting a global war of aggression, and crimes against humanity and peace.
*In 2010, Russia included "Mein Kampf" on a list of prohibited extremist materials. However, in Germany, the first critical edition of the book was published in 2016 upon the approval of German's central council of Jews. It became a bestseller the same year, with some 85,000 copies sold.