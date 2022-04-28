https://sputniknews.com/20220428/man-charged-with-killing-family-of-four-in-gruesome-bermondsey-stabbing-1095119962.html

Man Charged With Killing Family of Four in Gruesome Bermondsey Stabbing

The suspect is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court later in the day. 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

A 28-year-old man, identified as Joshua Jacques, was charged with stabbing four people to death in the Bermondsey district of London, reports suggest.The deadly attack occurred at the house of a former NHS worker - 64-year old Dolet Hill in Delaford Road. Police arrived on Monday, following a call from neighbours, who had reportedly heard screams coming from the house. Officers discovered Hill, as well as her partner Denton Burke, her daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, with deadly stab wounds.Dolet Hill was a former NHS worker - she worked as a housekeeping assistant at Guy's and St Thomas's hospital in Westminster for over two decades.Previously, reports suggested that Jacques is thought to have been Samantha's boyfriend. According to the Daily Mail, he was tasered by officers as they arrested him at the scene of the murder.

