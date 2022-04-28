International
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/live-updates-over-a-million-people-evacuated-to-russia-from-ukraine-and-donbass-russian-mod-says-1095115726.html
LIVE UPDATES: Over a Million People Evacuated to Russia From Ukraine and Donbass, Russian MoD Says
LIVE UPDATES: Over a Million People Evacuated to Russia From Ukraine and Donbass, Russian MoD Says
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had been... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T04:36+0000
2022-04-28T04:36+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094661201_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7d0a089009076bda399b84fc44250b6a.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094661201_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0bcc01b36ee264c74f9574d41b6f49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Servicemen of the DPR People's Militia help a resident to evacuate from Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Over a Million People Evacuated to Russia From Ukraine and Donbass, Russian MoD Says

04:36 GMT 28.04.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had been suffering from an eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev.
Since the beginning of the operation, the Russian forces have eliminated 141 Ukrainian warplanes, 111 helicopters, 609 drones, 2,616 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 1,139 artillery pieces and many other military objects, according to Russian defence ministry data.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
05:21 GMT 28.04.2022
Return of Kherson Region Under Ukraine's Control Ruled Out - Authorities
The return of the Kherson Region, liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, back under the control of Ukraine is excluded, deputy chairman of the region's military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.
The Russian military, during the special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, took control of the entire Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations were formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio, as well as the restoration of trade ties with Crimea, began.

"The issue of returning the Kherson Region back to Nazi Ukraine is out of the question. This is impossible. The Kherson Region will develop economically. Kiev will no longer be able to impose on our land its ugly Nazi policy, aimed at destroying people and their identity", Stremousov said.

He dismissed Ukrainian reports about possible referendums allegedly planned in the region as fake ones.
04:39 GMT 28.04.2022
Ukrainian Nationalists Continue to Hold 90 Foreigners Hostage, MoD Says
04:38 GMT 28.04.2022
Over 1 Million People Evacuated to Russia From DPR, LPR, Ukraine
More than 1 million people have been evacuated to Russian territory from dangerous regions of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics since the start of Moscow's special military operation, with more than 183,000 of them children, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Despite obstacles created by Kiev, over the past day, without participation of the Ukrainian authorities, 16,480 people were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from dangerous regions of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, including 3,354 children, and since the start of the special military operation - already 1,002,429 people, of whom 183,168 are children", Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала