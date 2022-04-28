LIVE UPDATES: Over a Million People Evacuated to Russia From Ukraine and Donbass, Russian MoD Says

Return of Kherson Region Under Ukraine's Control Ruled Out - Authorities

The return of the Kherson Region, liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, back under the control of Ukraine is excluded, deputy chairman of the region's military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

The Russian military, during the special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, took control of the entire Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations were formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio, as well as the restoration of trade ties with Crimea, began.

"The issue of returning the Kherson Region back to Nazi Ukraine is out of the question. This is impossible. The Kherson Region will develop economically. Kiev will no longer be able to impose on our land its ugly Nazi policy, aimed at destroying people and their identity", Stremousov said.

He dismissed Ukrainian reports about possible referendums allegedly planned in the region as fake ones.