LIVE UPDATES: House Passes Bill to Let Biden to Loan Military Equipment to Ukraine, Eastern Europe

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation loosening requirements for engaging in lend-lease deals for defense equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, paving the way for more US arms to flow into the region amid Russia's special military operation.
This comes after Joe Biden said the US is "not attacking Russia, but is helping Ukraine defend itself", after asking Congress for $33 billion in new assistance for Kiev.
The Russian military earlier warned the West against pumping Kiev government with weapons which could end up in the hands of terrorists, but said it will not change the outcome of the special operation.
Russia launched the military operation in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in defending against Kiev aggression. Since 2014, the Russian-speaking populations of Donbass has been subjected to "genocide" by the Ukrainian government, President Putin has said. The main aim of the special operation is the "denazification" and "demilitariziation" of Ukraine.
21:00 GMT 28.04.2022
Canadian Defense Chief Confirms Canada Training Ukrainian Troops to Use Howitzers
"Last week in conjunction with our American allies, we stepped up our support by delivering M777 howitzers to Ukrainian forces, and I can confirm that Canadian soldiers are now training their Ukrainian counterparts in the use of these weapons," Anita Anand said during a press briefing at the Pentagon alongside US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
20:47 GMT 28.04.2022
Canada’s Top Diplomat Says Won’t Stop Efforts to Help Kiev Until Ukraine ‘Wins’
Canada’s top diplomat also insisted that further sanctions are needed to put pressure on Moscow.
Ottawa has been among the more active accomplices in the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, providing Kiev with hundreds of millions of dollars in military equipment and imposing several rounds of sanctions against Russia since the start of the special military operation on February 24.
20:46 GMT 28.04.2022
Kiev Ready for Immediate Negotiations for Evacuation From Azovstal Plant - Zelensky
"Ukraine is ready for immediate negotiations on the evacuation of people from Mariupol and expects the UN assistance," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.