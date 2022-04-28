https://sputniknews.com/20220428/inflation-fuels-recession-fears-as-corporations-continue-to-price-gouge-1095109326.html

Inflation Fuels Recession Fears as Corporations Continue to Price Gouge

Inflation Fuels Recession Fears as Corporations Continue to Price Gouge

Macron Continues French Austerity and Imperialism, Why Israel Continues To Arm Nazis, US Seeks To Exclude Cuba From Summit of Americas

Inflation Fuels Recession Fears As Corporations Continue To Price Gouge Macron Continues French Austerity and Imperialism, Why Israel Continues To Arm Nazis, US Seeks To Exclude Cuba From Summit of Americas

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election and what Macron’s victory means for working and poor people in France, the austerity measures that Macron has attempted to institute in France during his first term as president and the resistance of French people against those measures, and France’s continued imperial role in Africa and how Macron’s re-election will affect the NATO alliance as it continues to fuel the war in Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss Israel’s continued supplying of arms to Ukraine and Nazi groups like the Azov Battalion, Israel’s relationship with the Ukrainian military and its history of supplying weapons to extremist groups to promote imperial interests around the world, NATO’s historical use of former Nazis and other far-right figures to repress the emergence of socialist and communist parties in Europe under Operation Gladio, and why Israel would support Nazis in Ukraine despite the Holocaust and other anti-semitic acts from Nazi and neo-Nazi groups.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, Montreal-based author of three books on the US, Cuba, and Latin America, award winning journalist published world-wide in English, French and Spanish, member of the International Manifesto Group and Contributing Editor for The Canada Files to discuss US maneuvers to exclude Cuba from the upcoming Summit of the Americas, Nicaragua’s early withdrawal from the Organization of American States, and how these episodes fit into the broader multipolar turn as demonstrated by the establishment of CELAC and which has accelerated amid the war in Ukraine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself” to discuss runaway inflation fueled by corporate profit and how the proposed solutions to the crisis hurts working and poor people, the rumors that Joe Biden is considering canceling some student debt and why he remains hesitant to enact broad cancellation despite the clear political benefit it would give to the Democratic Party, and how the global turn against the dollar and toward alternative currencies signals a decline in the dominance of the American empire.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

