International
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/five-people-dead-including-gunman-after-shooting-spree-in-two-mississippi-cities-1095115314.html
Five People Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting Spree in Two Mississippi Cities
Five People Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting Spree in Two Mississippi Cities
The suspected gunman engaged in a roughly two-hour standoff with local police before the officers used tear gas to force entry into the building where he had... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T03:41+0000
2022-04-28T03:48+0000
shooting
gunman
police
us
mississippi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6148a7c9574a9c589b6145725d220fda.jpg
Three people have been killed as a result of a shooting at a hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi, after a man opened fire on Wednesday morning. The shooter, reportedly identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds, shot dead 3 people at a Broadway Inn Express after engaging in an altercation over money with the hotel keeper, according to investigators. Following the incident, Reynolds then reportedly fled the scene for nearby Gulfport, where he stole a car and attacked another man near Rio Grande Street. After the police arrived, Reynolds barricaded himself at a local grocery store and was found dead after they used tear gas to get inside the building.The exact cause of his death will be revealed after an autopsy.
mississippi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63713400c57fb98d3e680df13d8f2d01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shooting, gunman, police, us, mississippi

Five People Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting Spree in Two Mississippi Cities

03:41 GMT 28.04.2022 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 28.04.2022)
CC0 / kat wilcox / crime scene tapeUS police crime scene tape
US police crime scene tape - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
CC0 / kat wilcox / crime scene tape
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The suspected gunman engaged in a roughly two-hour standoff with local police before the officers used tear gas to force entry into the building where he had barricaded himself.
Three people have been killed as a result of a shooting at a hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi, after a man opened fire on Wednesday morning.
The shooter, reportedly identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds, shot dead 3 people at a Broadway Inn Express after engaging in an altercation over money with the hotel keeper, according to investigators.
Following the incident, Reynolds then reportedly fled the scene for nearby Gulfport, where he stole a car and attacked another man near Rio Grande Street. After the police arrived, Reynolds barricaded himself at a local grocery store and was found dead after they used tear gas to get inside the building.
The exact cause of his death will be revealed after an autopsy.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала