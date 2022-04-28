https://sputniknews.com/20220428/five-people-dead-including-gunman-after-shooting-spree-in-two-mississippi-cities-1095115314.html
Five People Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting Spree in Two Mississippi Cities
Five People Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting Spree in Two Mississippi Cities
The suspected gunman engaged in a roughly two-hour standoff with local police before the officers used tear gas to force entry into the building where he had... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T03:41+0000
2022-04-28T03:41+0000
2022-04-28T03:48+0000
shooting
gunman
police
us
mississippi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6148a7c9574a9c589b6145725d220fda.jpg
Three people have been killed as a result of a shooting at a hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi, after a man opened fire on Wednesday morning. The shooter, reportedly identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds, shot dead 3 people at a Broadway Inn Express after engaging in an altercation over money with the hotel keeper, according to investigators. Following the incident, Reynolds then reportedly fled the scene for nearby Gulfport, where he stole a car and attacked another man near Rio Grande Street. After the police arrived, Reynolds barricaded himself at a local grocery store and was found dead after they used tear gas to get inside the building.The exact cause of his death will be revealed after an autopsy.
mississippi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63713400c57fb98d3e680df13d8f2d01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shooting, gunman, police, us, mississippi
Five People Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting Spree in Two Mississippi Cities
03:41 GMT 28.04.2022 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 28.04.2022)
The suspected gunman engaged in a roughly two-hour standoff with local police before the officers used tear gas to force entry into the building where he had barricaded himself.
Three people have been killed as a result of a shooting at a hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi, after a man opened fire on Wednesday morning.
The shooter, reportedly identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds, shot dead 3 people at a Broadway Inn Express after engaging in an altercation over money with the hotel keeper, according to investigators.
Following the incident, Reynolds then reportedly fled the scene for nearby Gulfport, where he stole a car and attacked another man near Rio Grande Street. After the police arrived, Reynolds barricaded himself at a local grocery store and was found dead
after they used tear gas to get inside the building.
The exact cause of his death will be revealed after an autopsy.