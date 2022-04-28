International
LIVE: Wreath-Laying Ceremony to Commemorate Holocaust Victims Takes Place in Jerusalem
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/at-least-20-dead-thousands-displaced-after-gang-clashes-in-haiti-1095117962.html
At Least 20 Dead, Thousands Displaced After Gang Clashes in Haiti
At Least 20 Dead, Thousands Displaced After Gang Clashes in Haiti
At Least 20 Dead, Thousands Displaced After Clashes in Haiti
2022-04-28T07:15+0000
2022-04-28T07:15+0000
haiti
clashes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345030_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1452c4e265c98006b45ae81b5348cccd.jpg
The French Doctors Without Borders admitted 22 people with injuries at their hospital in Tabarre, as of Tuesday, the civil protection agency said.The statement added that about 10 houses were burnt, and that regional enterprises, shops and schools shut down their operation. The service warns of intensifying fighting in the coming days.In October 2021, 17 Christian missionaries — 16 US nationals and one Canadian, including five children — were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside of Port-au-Prince. The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by the notorious armed gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims.In November, two of the 17 abducted, reported to be sick adults, were released, with no ransom paid. In early December, three more abductees were set free.
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345030_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85099aa5df23607753a2b644efd83d2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haiti, clashes

At Least 20 Dead, Thousands Displaced After Gang Clashes in Haiti

07:15 GMT 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Joseph OdelynPolice officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday.
Police officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gang clashes in the Haitian capital city of Port-au-Prince have resulted in the death of at least 20 people and the displacement of thousands, Haiti's civil protection agency said on Thursday.

"On Sunday, April 24, from 03:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT], powerful clashes between the gangs of 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan caused panic among the population and resulted in displacement of thousands of people, including families with young children ... According to recent reports, at least 20 civilians were killed from April 24 - 26, including a family of eight, three young women and three children", the statement read.

The French Doctors Without Borders admitted 22 people with injuries at their hospital in Tabarre, as of Tuesday, the civil protection agency said.
The statement added that about 10 houses were burnt, and that regional enterprises, shops and schools shut down their operation. The service warns of intensifying fighting in the coming days.
In October 2021, 17 Christian missionaries — 16 US nationals and one Canadian, including five children — were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside of Port-au-Prince. The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by the notorious armed gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims.
In November, two of the 17 abducted, reported to be sick adults, were released, with no ransom paid. In early December, three more abductees were set free.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала