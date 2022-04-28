https://sputniknews.com/20220428/at-least-20-dead-thousands-displaced-after-gang-clashes-in-haiti-1095117962.html

At Least 20 Dead, Thousands Displaced After Gang Clashes in Haiti

The French Doctors Without Borders admitted 22 people with injuries at their hospital in Tabarre, as of Tuesday, the civil protection agency said.The statement added that about 10 houses were burnt, and that regional enterprises, shops and schools shut down their operation. The service warns of intensifying fighting in the coming days.In October 2021, 17 Christian missionaries — 16 US nationals and one Canadian, including five children — were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside of Port-au-Prince. The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by the notorious armed gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims.In November, two of the 17 abducted, reported to be sick adults, were released, with no ransom paid. In early December, three more abductees were set free.

