Actress Olivia Wilde Served With Break-up Papers on Stage During Movie Presentation at CinemaCon
© AP Photo / Dan SteinbergOlivia Wilde, left, and Jason Sudeikis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© AP Photo / Dan Steinberg
Actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for over seven years, and raised two children. However, their complicated relationship seems to have been brought to an end - in a rather extravagant way.
As Olivia Wilde was presenting her upcoming movie 'Don't Worry Darling' at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, she was served with child custody papers from her former partner Jason Sudeikis right in front of thousands of movie industry insiders.
The embarrassing incident immediately became a Twitter hot topic, propelling Wilde's name into the trends. Initially, users would scratch their heads regarding the contents of the mysterious white envelope in her hands that read "personal and confidential", but, after it turned out those were the custody papers, the social media platform went wild.
© Photo : Twitter / @thenyjewScreenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @thenyjew
Sudeikis' representatives were quick to clarify that the actor had no intention to hand her the documents in such an audacious way, telling Variety that the delivery details "would solely be up to the process service company involved."
The delicate incident prompted CinemaCon to revisit its security protocols.
“To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” CinemaCon head Mitch Neuhauser told the outlet. “We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing.”
Even though Sudeikis clarified he had no knowledge about the circumstances of the papers' delivery, many users found a certain irony in the way things worked out, given that rumours circulate claiming that Harry Styles, Wilde's co-star, was the reason for Olivia and Jason breaking up.
i’m sorry but jason sudeikis serving olivia wilde on stage at Cinema Con while she was presenting the film where she met the man she left him for is just a little too iconic pic.twitter.com/On4VrFqe6w— fly high daddy k🕊 (@clarissalerman) April 27, 2022
the costudy lawyer waiting for olivia wilde to finish her speech pic.twitter.com/mDSQLgGVQn— techno gatsby (@hozierandthesix) April 27, 2022
olivia wilde and jason sudeikis: https://t.co/ZEZOI0tuwf— dee-uhn-druh (@diandrasdiandra) April 27, 2022
Sudeikis and Wilde have never been married, but they spent seven years of their nine-year-long relationship engaged. The couple shares two kids.