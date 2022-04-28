https://sputniknews.com/20220428/actress-olivia-wilde-served-with-break-up-papers-on-stage-during-movie-presentation-at-cinemacon-1095120505.html

As Olivia Wilde was presenting her upcoming movie 'Don't Worry Darling' at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, she was served with child custody papers from her former partner Jason Sudeikis right in front of thousands of movie industry insiders.The embarrassing incident immediately became a Twitter hot topic, propelling Wilde's name into the trends. Initially, users would scratch their heads regarding the contents of the mysterious white envelope in her hands that read "personal and confidential", but, after it turned out those were the custody papers, the social media platform went wild.Sudeikis' representatives were quick to clarify that the actor had no intention to hand her the documents in such an audacious way, telling Variety that the delivery details "would solely be up to the process service company involved."The delicate incident prompted CinemaCon to revisit its security protocols.Even though Sudeikis clarified he had no knowledge about the circumstances of the papers' delivery, many users found a certain irony in the way things worked out, given that rumours circulate claiming that Harry Styles, Wilde's co-star, was the reason for Olivia and Jason breaking up. Sudeikis and Wilde have never been married, but they spent seven years of their nine-year-long relationship engaged. The couple shares two kids.

