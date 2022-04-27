https://sputniknews.com/20220427/weakening-russia-musk-and-twitter-satan-after-school-new-spy-tech-1095086182.html

A new book rehashes old political gossip about Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and Russiagate unravels further, but with little fanfare. 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Tony Alexiou, principal at The Minotaur Group, a Washington, DC consulting firm that specializes in geopolitical risk and homeland security consultancy, to talk about what “weakening” Russia might mean, how much the US will be willing to spend supporting Ukraine militarily, how long Ukrainian refugees can get special treatment, and what might be going on in Transnistria.Lucien Greaves, cofounder and spokesperson for The Satanic Temple, talks about why after school clubs need Satan, how the group uses religious freedom and equal access principles to fight for civil liberties, and what we should fear about power grabs by school boards and low-level officialdom.Author and cartoonist Ted Rall discusses the latest revelations about possible business links between Joe and Hunter Biden, the misplaced uproar over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, whether there is any hope of meaningful action on the climate and why the Democrats have such messaging problems.Dr. Jack Poulson, executive director of tech accountability nonprofit Tech Inquiry, breaks down the chilling surveillance demonstration by companies Anomaly 6 and Zignal Labs, using cell phone tracking capabilities to de-anonymize spies, the proliferation of under-the-radar tracking software, and how much regulation can do to protect us.The Misfits also talked about the case of the “Rust” shooting, Nicaragua leaving the OAS, Amazon’s new union vote and the mystery of one family’s snoring guests.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

