International
https://sputniknews.com/20220427/watch-emmanuel-macron-pelted-with-tomatoes-at-market-during-trip-to-ile-de-france-1095111936.html
WATCH: Emmanuel Macron Pelted With Tomatoes at Market During Trip to Ile-De-France
WATCH: Emmanuel Macron Pelted With Tomatoes at Market During Trip to Ile-De-France
French President Emmanuel Macron, who became the first re-elected president in 20 years, is expected to face growing social anger amid post-election protests... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T23:26+0000
2022-04-27T23:26+0000
europe
viral
emmanuel macron
tomatoes
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092939617_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c84d1a3e4330d4f9edac9b3b43d8322f.jpg
Residents of the French municipality of Cergy, located in the suburbs of Paris, threw cherry tomatoes at Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, who was re-elected for a second term in the April 24 election.The incident occurred when Macron and his security guards tried to pass through a crowd at a local food market. A video, published by BFMTV, shows several vegetables in a blue bag sailing over the president’s head.While someone shouted “Projectile!”, Macron's guards covered him first with their hands and then with a black umbrella. He was taken to the nearest market stall, where he spent several minutes until the crowd calmed down.In another video from the same market, a man climbed onto a table and tried to jump in Macron’s direction while the president was hiding under the umbrella.After the incident, Macron continued walking around the market and chatting with local residents. He told reporters that he was visiting the working-class district as part of his effort to fulfill his campaign promise to unite France and be “a president for all.”This is not the first time that the French president has been attacked during meetings with citizens. Last summer, the president was slapped in the face during a visit to the Drome department. The attacker was later sentenced to four months in prison. In September, someone threw an egg at Macron as he arrived in Lyon to visit a local exhibition.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092939617_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eda94bd5f94bf3f286d3f4aebb0b71a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, viral, emmanuel macron, tomatoes, france

WATCH: Emmanuel Macron Pelted With Tomatoes at Market During Trip to Ile-De-France

23:26 GMT 27.04.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
French President Emmanuel Macron, who became the first re-elected president in 20 years, is expected to face growing social anger amid post-election protests in some areas, where residents are particularly sensitive to inflation and unemployment.
Residents of the French municipality of Cergy, located in the suburbs of Paris, threw cherry tomatoes at Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, who was re-elected for a second term in the April 24 election.
The incident occurred when Macron and his security guards tried to pass through a crowd at a local food market. A video, published by BFMTV, shows several vegetables in a blue bag sailing over the president’s head.
While someone shouted “Projectile!”, Macron's guards covered him first with their hands and then with a black umbrella. He was taken to the nearest market stall, where he spent several minutes until the crowd calmed down.
In another video from the same market, a man climbed onto a table and tried to jump in Macron’s direction while the president was hiding under the umbrella.
After the incident, Macron continued walking around the market and chatting with local residents. He told reporters that he was visiting the working-class district as part of his effort to fulfill his campaign promise to unite France and be “a president for all.”
This is not the first time that the French president has been attacked during meetings with citizens. Last summer, the president was slapped in the face during a visit to the Drome department. The attacker was later sentenced to four months in prison. In September, someone threw an egg at Macron as he arrived in Lyon to visit a local exhibition.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала