https://sputniknews.com/20220427/watch-emmanuel-macron-pelted-with-tomatoes-at-market-during-trip-to-ile-de-france-1095111936.html

WATCH: Emmanuel Macron Pelted With Tomatoes at Market During Trip to Ile-De-France

WATCH: Emmanuel Macron Pelted With Tomatoes at Market During Trip to Ile-De-France

French President Emmanuel Macron, who became the first re-elected president in 20 years, is expected to face growing social anger amid post-election protests... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T23:26+0000

2022-04-27T23:26+0000

2022-04-27T23:26+0000

europe

viral

emmanuel macron

tomatoes

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092939617_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c84d1a3e4330d4f9edac9b3b43d8322f.jpg

Residents of the French municipality of Cergy, located in the suburbs of Paris, threw cherry tomatoes at Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, who was re-elected for a second term in the April 24 election.The incident occurred when Macron and his security guards tried to pass through a crowd at a local food market. A video, published by BFMTV, shows several vegetables in a blue bag sailing over the president’s head.While someone shouted “Projectile!”, Macron's guards covered him first with their hands and then with a black umbrella. He was taken to the nearest market stall, where he spent several minutes until the crowd calmed down.In another video from the same market, a man climbed onto a table and tried to jump in Macron’s direction while the president was hiding under the umbrella.After the incident, Macron continued walking around the market and chatting with local residents. He told reporters that he was visiting the working-class district as part of his effort to fulfill his campaign promise to unite France and be “a president for all.”This is not the first time that the French president has been attacked during meetings with citizens. Last summer, the president was slapped in the face during a visit to the Drome department. The attacker was later sentenced to four months in prison. In September, someone threw an egg at Macron as he arrived in Lyon to visit a local exhibition.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

europe, viral, emmanuel macron, tomatoes, france