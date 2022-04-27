https://sputniknews.com/20220427/video-shootout-at-cement-plant-in-mexico-leaves-8-people-dead-11-injured-1095113625.html

VIDEO: Shootout at Cement Plant in Mexico Leaves 8 People Dead, 11 Injured

A shootout has broken out at the Cruz Azul cement plant in the town of Tula in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, leaving eight...

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when unknown gunmen tried to seize the plant but faced resistance organized by the employees.He also tasked the regional Interior Ministry and the prosecutor's office with investigating the incident as well as facilitating the dialogue between the conflicting parties.

