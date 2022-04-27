https://sputniknews.com/20220427/us-senate-confirms-lael-brainard-as-federal-reserve-vice-chair-1095087031.html

US Senate Confirms Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve Vice Chair

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate approved Lael Brainard's nomination to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve. 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Senate voted 52-43 to approve Brainard's nomination on Tuesday.Brainard has worked in the Federal Reserve since 2014 and now becomes the second woman to serve as the US central bank's vice chair since the institution was established in 1914.President Joe Biden nominated Brainard for the position in November, but he faced pressure to nominate her to replace current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

