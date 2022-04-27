https://sputniknews.com/20220427/us-senate-confirms-lael-brainard-as-federal-reserve-vice-chair-1095087031.html
US Senate Confirms Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve Vice Chair
The Senate voted 52-43 to approve Brainard's nomination on Tuesday.Brainard has worked in the Federal Reserve since 2014 and now becomes the second woman to serve as the US central bank's vice chair since the institution was established in 1914.President Joe Biden nominated Brainard for the position in November, but he faced pressure to nominate her to replace current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
