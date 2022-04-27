International
US Senate Confirms Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve Vice Chair
US Senate Confirms Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve Vice Chair
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate approved Lael Brainard's nomination to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve.
federal reserve
us senate
central bank
jerome powell
The Senate voted 52-43 to approve Brainard's nomination on Tuesday.Brainard has worked in the Federal Reserve since 2014 and now becomes the second woman to serve as the US central bank's vice chair since the institution was established in 1914.President Joe Biden nominated Brainard for the position in November, but he faced pressure to nominate her to replace current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
federal reserve, us senate, central bank, jerome powell

US Senate Confirms Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve Vice Chair

00:16 GMT 27.04.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate approved Lael Brainard's nomination to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve.
The Senate voted 52-43 to approve Brainard's nomination on Tuesday.
Brainard has worked in the Federal Reserve since 2014 and now becomes the second woman to serve as the US central bank's vice chair since the institution was established in 1914.
President Joe Biden nominated Brainard for the position in November, but he faced pressure to nominate her to replace current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
