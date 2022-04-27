https://sputniknews.com/20220427/us-judge-denies-musk-bid-to-scrap-sec-deal-barring-him-from-tweeting-about-tesla-stake-1095106764.html

US Judge Denies Musk Bid to Scrap SEC Deal Barring Him From Tweeting About Tesla Stake

US Judge Denies Musk Bid to Scrap SEC Deal Barring Him From Tweeting About Tesla Stake

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Elon Musk on Wednesday lost his legal challenge against a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) order restricting him from... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T18:06+0000

2022-04-27T18:06+0000

2022-04-27T18:06+0000

us

elon musk

tesla

twitter

sec

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094946926_0:103:2948:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_ada32cad1f961ad2bf4d16beaefe25ae.jpg

Liman also denied Musk’s bid to quash SEC subpoenas seeking information from the businessman about possible violations of his settlement with the commission, after Musk waged a public poll on Twitter on November 6 last year, asking millions of users of the microblogging site on whether he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla.The judge said there was no evidence whether Musk actually did abide with the results of the poll, despite the businessman telling respondents that he would.The SEC’s subpoenas imply that Musk’s November tweets are related to those covered by his 2018 settlement with the commission - that expressly obtained his agreement not to issue any more unsubstantiated tweets on his Tesla stake.Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro said the SEC was trampling on Musk's right to free speech, but Liman sided with the commission in his ruling.Liman also said it was “unsurprising” that when Musk tweeted an intent to sell a 10% stake in Tesla and that he planned to relinquish control over that decision to the majority opinion expressed in his Twitter poll that the SEC “would have some questions”.The ruling against Musk came as billionaire entrepreneur, who calls himself a “free-speech absolutist,” gained the world's attention after successfully pulling off a bid this week to buy Twitter for $44 billion and take the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange private.Musk's wealth is estimated by Forbes to be worth $270 billion, making him the world richest man, Musk is also a keen space travel explorer and cryptocurrency advocate, among other things.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, elon musk, tesla, twitter, sec