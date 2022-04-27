https://sputniknews.com/20220427/uruguay-does-not-support-economic-sanctions-against-russia-ambassador-says-1095089266.html
Uruguay Does Not Support Economic Sanctions Against Russia, Ambassador Says
The United States and their allies imposed sanctions against Moscow after in February Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the genocide in Donbass waged by Kiev, and stressed that Moscow's goals are denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Uruguay does not support economic and financial sanctions against Russia, Uruguayan Ambassador to Russia Daniel Castillos said as quoted by Grupo R Multimedio.
"Despite the current situation and criticism regarding [Russia's] special military operation [in Ukraine], Uruguay has not imposed and does not support any economic and financial sanctions against Russia... and maintains an interest in strengthening trade and maintaining good relations," the ambassador said.
The diplomat said "it is necessary to join efforts with the Russian authorities and companies to find a solution to the problems created by the sanctions and to promote any new opportunities that may arise".
Castillos said that in 2021, a total of 80 Uruguayan companies supplied products worth $118 million to Russia. Imports amounted to $101 million.
"Russia was our number one market for the supply of butter and the third for the supply of cheeses in 2021. Overall, Russia in 2021 was the fourth largest export market for dairy and meat products," the ambassador said.
The United States and their allies imposed sanctions against Moscow
after in February Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the genocide in Donbass waged by Kiev, and stressed that Moscow's goals are denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.