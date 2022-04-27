https://sputniknews.com/20220427/uruguay-does-not-support-economic-sanctions-against-russia-ambassador-says-1095089266.html

Uruguay Does Not Support Economic Sanctions Against Russia, Ambassador Says

2022-04-27T05:33+0000

The diplomat said "it is necessary to join efforts with the Russian authorities and companies to find a solution to the problems created by the sanctions and to promote any new opportunities that may arise".Castillos said that in 2021, a total of 80 Uruguayan companies supplied products worth $118 million to Russia. Imports amounted to $101 million.The United States and their allies imposed sanctions against Moscow after in February Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the genocide in Donbass waged by Kiev, and stressed that Moscow's goals are denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.

