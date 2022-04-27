https://sputniknews.com/20220427/uk-prime-ministers-boris-johnson-holds-qa-session-in-parliament-amid-partygate-scandal-1095095278.html
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal
UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament
2022-04-27T10:55+0000
2022-04-27T10:55+0000
2022-04-27T11:10+0000
uk
uk house of commons
partygate
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095096608_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_543652f532657dce1671297b8651da0d.jpg
Sputnik is live from London, where PM Boris Johnson is facing questions from legislators in the House of Сommons, regarding the partygate scandal.The prime minister previously had to apologise, after he was fined for attending at least one of social gatherings at Downing St. 10.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095096608_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7837593e5d19e15e30548289dec1bbc0.jpg
UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal
UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal
2022-04-27T10:55+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, uk house of commons, partygate, boris johnson, видео
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal
10:55 GMT 27.04.2022 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 27.04.2022)
BoJo has been in the crosshairs for months, after reports emerged, suggesting that the head of the government not just allowed mass gathering at his residence during the tought COVID restrictions, but also attended some of them, violating the pademic regulations.
Sputnik is live from London, where PM Boris Johnson is facing questions from legislators in the House of Сommons, regarding the partygate scandal.
The prime minister previously had to apologise, after he was fined for attending at least one of social gatherings at Downing St. 10.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: