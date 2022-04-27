UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal

https://sputniknews.com/20220427/uk-prime-ministers-boris-johnson-holds-qa-session-in-parliament-amid-partygate-scandal-1095095278.html

UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament

Sputnik is live from London, where PM Boris Johnson is facing questions from legislators in the House of Сommons, regarding the partygate scandal.The prime minister previously had to apologise, after he was fined for attending at least one of social gatherings at Downing St. 10.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

