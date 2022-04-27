International
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal
UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament
2022-04-27T10:55+0000
2022-04-27T11:10+0000
uk
uk house of commons
partygate
boris johnson
Sputnik is live from London, where PM Boris Johnson is facing questions from legislators in the House of Сommons, regarding the partygate scandal.The prime minister previously had to apologise, after he was fined for attending at least one of social gatherings at Downing St. 10.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Partygate Scandal

10:55 GMT 27.04.2022 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 27.04.2022)
BoJo has been in the crosshairs for months, after reports emerged, suggesting that the head of the government not just allowed mass gathering at his residence during the tought COVID restrictions, but also attended some of them, violating the pademic regulations.
Sputnik is live from London, where PM Boris Johnson is facing questions from legislators in the House of Сommons, regarding the partygate scandal.
The prime minister previously had to apologise, after he was fined for attending at least one of social gatherings at Downing St. 10.
