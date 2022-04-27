https://sputniknews.com/20220427/uk-lawmaker-tells-russian-ambassador-there-is-no-russophobia-in-house-of-commons-1095113926.html

UK Lawmaker Tells Russian Ambassador There Is No Russophobia in House of Commons

UK Lawmaker Tells Russian Ambassador There Is No Russophobia in House of Commons

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK lawmaker Chris Bryant has sent a letter to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin, saying that there is no Russophobia in the House of Commons. 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T23:59+0000

2022-04-27T23:59+0000

2022-04-27T23:59+0000

russophobia

uk

house of commons

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101969/81/1019698103_0:137:3288:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f5db399eab72d089d8ae40c84a6685.jpg

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against 287 members of the UK Parliament for inciting the Russophobic sentiments in the United Kingdom.He stressed the huge contribution of Russia to science, and arts, as well as the decisive role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.He referred to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and to the Crimean reunification with Russia in 2014.

https://sputniknews.com/20220323/lavrov-the-current-russophobia-in-the-west-is-a-verdict-on-western-civilisation-1094108709.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russophobia, uk, house of commons, sanctions