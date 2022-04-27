International
UK Lawmaker Tells Russian Ambassador There Is No Russophobia in House of Commons
UK Lawmaker Tells Russian Ambassador There Is No Russophobia in House of Commons
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK lawmaker Chris Bryant has sent a letter to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin, saying that there is no Russophobia in the House of Commons.
On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against 287 members of the UK Parliament for inciting the Russophobic sentiments in the United Kingdom.
23:59 GMT 27.04.2022

UK Lawmaker Tells Russian Ambassador There Is No Russophobia in House of Commons

23:59 GMT 27.04.2022
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK lawmaker Chris Bryant has sent a letter to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin, saying that there is no Russophobia in the House of Commons.
On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against 287 members of the UK Parliament for inciting the Russophobic sentiments in the United Kingdom.
"I want to make it absolutely clear that not a single one of the people you have sanctions is Russophobic. Every British MP has enormous respect for the people of Russia," Bryant said in the letter on Wednesday.
He stressed the huge contribution of Russia to science, and arts, as well as the decisive role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.
"Our complaint is not with the Russian people, but with the actions of the Russian government," the lawmaker said,
He referred to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and to the Crimean reunification with Russia in 2014.
