Trump Appeals Contempt of Court, Fine Ruling But Judge's Order Will Be Enforced, NY AG Says

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is appealing a judge’s decision to hold him in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 per day for... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T22:11+0000

““The judge’s order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas,” James said through a statement issued by the New York Attorney General’s office. “We’ve seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different.”On Monday, New York judge Arthur Engoron found Trump in contempt of court after the former president ignored an earlier ruling made by the judge in February that Trump and his two adult children could not refuse subpoenas by James to question them over her probe into the Trump Organization, which represents the family’s business interests.Trump came to power in the November 2016 US election after beating Hillary Clinton, campaigning as an independent businessman who would reshape politics in Washington. He left office in January 2021 after losing to another Democrat candidate, Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Trump has indicated that he will run again in the 2024 election, although it is not known what impact the case brought against the Trump Organization will have on his chances of doing that.

