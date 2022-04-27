https://sputniknews.com/20220427/tories-to-investigate-mp-who-was-caught-watching-porn-in-house-of-commons-report-says-1095104032.html

Tories to Investigate MP Who Was Caught Watching Porn in House of Commons, Report Says

Tories to Investigate MP Who Was Caught Watching Porn in House of Commons, Report Says

The UK Parliament has had plenty to offer of late in terms of embarrassing probes into Tory government officials, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson currently... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T16:22+0000

2022-04-27T16:22+0000

2022-04-27T16:22+0000

uk

tories

mp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101969/81/1019698103_0:137:3288:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f5db399eab72d089d8ae40c84a6685.jpg

The Tories have launched a probe into an un-named Member of Parliament who is alleged to have been watching porn on his phone while sitting in the House of Commons, The Mirror reported.An official statement from the Conservative whip's office, quoted by the newspaper, said that the claims are being looked into by Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.The allegation was made at a meeting of female politicians that focused on the issue of sexism in the parliament. One of the politicians revealed during the meeting that the man in question sat next to her when watching porn, with another MP corroborating it.Other sources claimed the MP also indulged in his peccadilloes on other occasions, including during a Commons committee hearing.According to The Mirror, Theresa May was present at the meeting and was sitting “with a face like thunder” as stories about alleged sexual misconduct and sexist incidents flew.Commenting on the MP in question, Tory MP Pauline Latham demanded that he resign.The probe into the alleged porn fan kicked off amid the ongoing parliamentary investigation regarding Boris Johnson's involvement in alleged parties at Downing Street during the first two COVID-19 lockdowns. Parliament's Privileges Committee will look into allegations that the prime minister misled Parliament when he denied knowing of any breach of the law.Johnson, who has already been fined by the Metropolitan Police over a surprise birthday party thrown by his wife in the Cabinet room, remains reluctant to step down over the allegations. He has apologised over the "cake ambush" incident and insisted that, at the time, he believed he did nothing wrong.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, tories, mp