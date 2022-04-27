International
LIVE: SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20220427/spacex-launches-crew-4-mission-to-iss-1095089538.html
SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
2022-04-27T07:05+0000
2022-04-27T07:05+0000
us
florida
spacex
international space station
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095091307_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_93f3d66c57aed474f2de787499ee73f9.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where a SpaceX Crew-4 Mission is being launched to the ISS.The launch was originally set to take place last week, but was postponed due to bad weather.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
florida
international space station
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
2022-04-27T07:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095091307_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_98de4defb9f36910c107334b8bdd9bdb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, florida, spacex, international space station, видео

SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS

07:05 GMT 27.04.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The mission is using a new Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Freedom", which will carry NASA astronauts Kjiell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti to the International Space Station.
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where a SpaceX Crew-4 Mission is being launched to the ISS.
The launch was originally set to take place last week, but was postponed due to bad weather.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала