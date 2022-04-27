https://sputniknews.com/20220427/spacex-launches-crew-4-mission-to-iss-1095089538.html

SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS

SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS

SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS

2022-04-27T07:05+0000

2022-04-27T07:05+0000

2022-04-27T07:05+0000

us

florida

spacex

international space station

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095091307_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_93f3d66c57aed474f2de787499ee73f9.jpg

Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where a SpaceX Crew-4 Mission is being launched to the ISS.The launch was originally set to take place last week, but was postponed due to bad weather.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

florida

international space station

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS 2022-04-27T07:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, florida, spacex, international space station, видео