SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where a SpaceX Crew-4 Mission is being launched to the ISS.The launch was originally set to take place last week, but was postponed due to bad weather.
SpaceX Launches Crew-4 Mission to ISS
The mission is using a new Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Freedom", which will carry NASA astronauts Kjiell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti to the International Space Station.
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where a SpaceX Crew-4 Mission is being launched to the ISS.
The launch was originally set to take place last week, but was postponed due to bad weather.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: