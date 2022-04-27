https://sputniknews.com/20220427/show-us-the-algorithm-the-ramifications-of-elons-twitter-purchase-1095074652.html
Show Us The Algorithm! The Ramifications of Elon's Twitter Purchase
Show Us The Algorithm! The Ramifications of Elon's Twitter Purchase
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Russia’s policy shift in disabling infrastructure as billions of dollars of foreign weapons flood into Ukraine, the future of free speech as Elon Musk’s Twitter bid succeeds, and the naked Western hypocrisy on the prospective Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Questions Arise of Ukrainian Sabotage After Mysterious Fire at Russian Oil DepotScottie Nell Hughes - Political Analyst | Show Us The Algorithm! The Ramifications of Elon's Twitter PurchaseK.J. Noh - Journalist | Naked Hypocrisy on Prospective Chinese Solomons BaseIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Russia’s initial reticence to target critical infrastructure proving futile as billions of dollars of foreign weapons flood into Ukraine, the raging fire at a Russian oil depot just after Britain's armed forces minister called for Ukraine to strike Russia directly, and what Ukraine’s map will look like by the time the conflict is over.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined in-studio by special guest Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the future of Twitter and free speech as Elon Musk’s Twitter bid succeeds, new revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop, including Joe Biden’s collusion with Ukraine as Vice President.In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about the naked Western hypocrisy regarding ‘red lines’ on a prospective Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands, how war with Russia is acting as a stepping stone towards war with China, and whether China is worried about Taiwan receiving the same limelight as Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
