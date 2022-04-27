https://sputniknews.com/20220427/show-us-the-algorithm-the-ramifications-of-elons-twitter-purchase-1095074652.html

Show Us The Algorithm! The Ramifications of Elon's Twitter Purchase

Show Us The Algorithm! The Ramifications of Elon's Twitter Purchase

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Russia’s policy shift in disabling infrastructure as billions of dollars of... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T08:43+0000

2022-04-27T08:43+0000

2022-04-27T08:43+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

twitter

elon musk

china

solomon islands

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095074581_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_75e65271c28c2aca1a4c18ef0f64e04b.png

Show Us The Algorithm! The Ramifications of Elon's Twitter Purchase On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Russia’s policy shift in disabling infrastructure as billions of dollars of foreign weapons flood into Ukraine, the future of free speech as Elon Musk’s Twitter bid succeeds, and the naked Western hypocrisy on the prospective Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Questions Arise of Ukrainian Sabotage After Mysterious Fire at Russian Oil DepotScottie Nell Hughes - Political Analyst | Show Us The Algorithm! The Ramifications of Elon's Twitter PurchaseK.J. Noh - Journalist | Naked Hypocrisy on Prospective Chinese Solomons BaseIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Russia’s initial reticence to target critical infrastructure proving futile as billions of dollars of foreign weapons flood into Ukraine, the raging fire at a Russian oil depot just after Britain's armed forces minister called for Ukraine to strike Russia directly, and what Ukraine’s map will look like by the time the conflict is over.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined in-studio by special guest Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the future of Twitter and free speech as Elon Musk’s Twitter bid succeeds, new revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop, including Joe Biden’s collusion with Ukraine as Vice President.In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about the naked Western hypocrisy regarding ‘red lines’ on a prospective Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands, how war with Russia is acting as a stepping stone towards war with China, and whether China is worried about Taiwan receiving the same limelight as Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

china

solomon islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, twitter, elon musk, china, solomon islands, аудио, radio