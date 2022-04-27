https://sputniknews.com/20220427/russias-fsmtc-protests-illegal-transfer-of-russian--soviet-made-weapons-to-ukraine-1095105916.html

Russia's FSMTC Protests Illegal Transfer of Russian-, Soviet-Made Weapons to Ukraine

Russia's FSMTC Protests Illegal Transfer of Russian-, Soviet-Made Weapons to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) protests any illegal transfer of Russian- or Soviet-made weapons to... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T16:48+0000

2022-04-27T16:48+0000

2022-04-27T17:50+0000

russia

ukraine

mi-17

military assistance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095105860_0:804:1686:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c39323cc76cd9d877816150213b32e.jpg

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine, within which it is planned to transfer 11 Mi-17 helicopters.The contract and the corresponding end user certificate stipulate that these helicopters are intended for transfer by the US side to the armed forces of Afghanistan and are not subject to re-export or transfer to any third country, with the exception of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, without the consent of Russia, it said.The FSMTC stated that the fact of equipping the Ukrainian armed forces by the US side with the indicated Russian-made helicopters would be illegal.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, mi-17, military assistance