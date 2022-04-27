https://sputniknews.com/20220427/russian-fm-lavrov-his-eritrean-counterpart-saleh-hold-press-conference-in-moscow-1095093575.html

Russian FM Lavrov, His Eritrean Counterpart Saleh Hold Press Conference in Moscow

Russian FM Lavrov, His Eritrean Counterpart Saleh Hold Press Conference in Moscow

The ministers are expected to address relations between the two nations, as well as a range of global issues, including the ongoing special military operation... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T11:09+0000

2022-04-27T11:09+0000

2022-04-27T11:09+0000

russia

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095096475_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c2fa6f040e6958b65517f134952261bf.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh hold a joint press conference following their negotiations.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FM Lavrov, His Eritrean Counterpart Saleh Hold Press Conference in Moscow Russian FM Lavrov, His Eritrean Counterpart Saleh Hold Press Conference in Moscow 2022-04-27T11:09+0000 true PT23M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, moscow, видео