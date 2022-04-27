International
Russian FM Lavrov, His Eritrean Counterpart Saleh Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov, His Eritrean Counterpart Saleh Hold Press Conference in Moscow
The ministers are expected to address relations between the two nations, as well as a range of global issues, including the ongoing special military operation
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh hold a joint press conference following their negotiations.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Russian FM Lavrov, His Eritrean Counterpart Saleh Hold Press Conference in Moscow

11:09 GMT 27.04.2022
© Ruptly
The ministers are expected to address relations between the two nations, as well as a range of global issues, including the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched by Russia in February.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh hold a joint press conference following their negotiations.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
