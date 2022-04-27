https://sputniknews.com/20220427/republicans-file-complaint-against-fec-over-alleged-gmail-censorship-1095106565.html

Republicans File Complaint Against FEC Over Alleged Gmail Censorship

Republicans File Complaint Against FEC Over Alleged Gmail Censorship

Republicans have filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) alleging that Google sent their fundraising emails to users’ spam folders at a much higher rate than their Democratic counterparts.The complaint is dated April 26 and was jointly filed by the Republican National Committee (RNC) National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). They cite a study by North Carolina State University that showed only 10.72 per cent of fundraising emails supporting liberal candidates went to spam folders while 77.2 per cent of emails from right-leaning candidates were marked as spam.The study estimates that Gmail’s spam filters cost GOP candidates $2 billion in donations since 2019. And that disparity was likely intentional, the complaint says, because the filtering increased as time went on.Google previously rejected the findings of the study, stating that user action was the cause for the disparity."Mail classifications in Gmail automatically adjust to match Gmail users' preferences and actions. Gmail users can move messages to spam, or to any other category," a Google spokesperson told Fox News. "Gmail automatically adjusts the classifications of particular emails according to these user actions."The study also looked at Yahoo and Outlook’s filtering. While there was some disparity between Republican and Democratic candidates, it was not nearly as vast as Google’s was.According to the complaint, FEC regulations allow commercial vendors like Google to provide their services to political campaigns without it being considered a campaign contribution — as long as those services are provided equally to all political candidates and stay objective.The complaint asks that “the Commission find reason to believe that Google violated the Act and Commission regulations by providing illegal in-kind corporate contributions to the Biden campaign and other Democrat candidates and authorize an investigation to determine the amount and total recipients of Google’s illegal in-kind contributions.”“Companies like Google don’t think you have the right to hear both sides: they’d rather make the decision for you.” the RNC, NRSC and NRCC said in their joint statement.

