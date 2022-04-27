https://sputniknews.com/20220427/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-lawmakers-in-st-petersburg-1095094374.html

President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg

President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg

Earlier this week, Putin held a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, addressing the special operation of the Russian military... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T13:27+0000

2022-04-27T13:27+0000

2022-04-27T13:27+0000

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095096368_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b35b5fdd51c95c587da52cbeeb2d49d.png

Sputnik is live from Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Federal Assembly.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg 2022-04-27T13:27+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, vladimir putin, видео