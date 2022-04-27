https://sputniknews.com/20220427/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-lawmakers-in-st-petersburg-1095094374.html
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg
Earlier this week, Putin held a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, addressing the special operation of the Russian military... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T13:27+0000
2022-04-27T13:27+0000
2022-04-27T13:27+0000
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095096368_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b35b5fdd51c95c587da52cbeeb2d49d.png
Sputnik is live from Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Federal Assembly.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095096368_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7c205b22571918ff40905f9473538971.png
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg
2022-04-27T13:27+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, видео
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg
Earlier this week, Putin held a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, addressing the special operation of the Russian military in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Federal Assembly.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: