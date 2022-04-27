International
LIVE: President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Lawmakers in St. Petersburg
Earlier this week, Putin held a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, addressing the special operation of the Russian military... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Federal Assembly.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
13:27 GMT 27.04.2022
Earlier this week, Putin held a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, addressing the special operation of the Russian military in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Federal Assembly.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
