Poland Prepares Plan B to Restrict Gas Supplies to Businesses

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is preparing a plan B to limit gas supplies to businesses, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press conference on Wednesday. 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday morning, Gazprom announced that it had suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG from April 27 due to refusal to pay for gas in rubles. In addition, Gazprom announced that it would reduce transit to third countries if Bulgaria and Poland start unauthorized outtake from the transit flow.Speaking about possible restrictions on gas supplies to consumers in the country after Gazprom's decision, Morawiecki said: "We do not foresee such scenarios in the case of supplies to households. We will do everything so that, first of all, people can heat their homes and cook their own food.""If we are talking about the next levels, as we say in the energy sector, of gas availability, then various contingency plans are being prepared so that we are not taken by surprise, but only if necessary, introduce restrictions in such a way that the Polish economy suffers as little as possible from a decrease in gas supplies," he added.Poland bought about 9 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia, which was slightly less than half of the country's consumption.

