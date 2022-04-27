https://sputniknews.com/20220427/nina-jankowicz-confirms-will-head-new-us-disinformation-governance-board-at-dhs-1095113401.html
Nina Jankowicz Confirms Will Head New US Disinformation Governance Board at DHS
Nina Jankowicz Confirms Will Head New US Disinformation Governance Board at DHS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nina Jankowicz, who served as a Disinformation Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars in Washington, confirmed... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T23:39+0000
2022-04-27T23:39+0000
2022-04-27T23:39+0000
disinformation
department of homeland security (dhs)
us
immigration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981475_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0751f80531ef6d0a057ea84339008dc6.jpg
“Cat's out of the bag: here's what I've been up to the past two months, and why I've been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden administration DHS and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts,” Jankowitz said via Twitter on Wednesday.Jankowicz’s confirmation came after US corporate media reported that the DHS was forming a new Disinformation Governance Board to coordinate ways to challenge and contradict misinformation about homeland security, with a special concentration on Russia and irregular migration.In her previous work, Jankowicz advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright Public Policy Fellowship and oversaw the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981475_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_160f481c4391e604b523569e250cdf0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
disinformation, department of homeland security (dhs), us, immigration
Nina Jankowicz Confirms Will Head New US Disinformation Governance Board at DHS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nina Jankowicz, who served as a Disinformation Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars in Washington, confirmed in a statement that she has agreed to serve as executive director for the newly established Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
“Cat's out of the bag: here's what I've been up to the past two months, and why I've been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden administration DHS and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts,” Jankowitz said via Twitter on Wednesday.
Jankowicz’s confirmation came after US corporate media reported that the DHS was forming a new Disinformation Governance Board to coordinate ways to challenge and contradict misinformation about homeland security, with a special concentration on Russia and irregular migration.
In her previous work, Jankowicz advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright Public Policy Fellowship and oversaw the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.