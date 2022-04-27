‘Never Seen Before’: ‘Shocked’ Indian Doctors Remove 2.7 Kg of Breast Tissue from UAE Woman

https://sputniknews.com/20220427/never-seen-before-shocked-indian-doctors-remove-27-kg-of-breast-tissue-from-uae-woman-1095093030.html

Doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have successfully carried out a breast reduction surgery on a woman from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that they had “never seen” such large breasts in the last 40 years.During the medical procedure, the doctors removed 1.3 kg of the breast tissue from the left side and around 1.4 kg from the right side, as per the statement. Overall, around 2.7 kg of tissue was removed around the woman’s breasts.Dr. Rajeev B. Ahuja, a senior consultant at the hospital’s Department of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, pointed out that the woman’s breasts reached “two inches below the navel”.The Indian doctor further noted that the woman had been suffering from “severe backache, pain in neck, difficulty in walking, excessive pressure on the shoulder due to bra straps and rashes (Intertrigo) underneath her breasts. “She was leading a miserable life for the last 30 years,” said the doctor. “The surgery was challenging and lasted five and a half hours".Dr. Ahuja. shared that the doctors had decided not to follow the conventional medical procedure usually followed while operating on women with Gigantomastia.In this case, however, the operating doctors decided to go for a medical procedure known as “breast reduction by a standard technique”. They explained that the technique is employed for surgeries involving “large breasts” but it is usually “not recommended” for Gigantomastia.Explaining the decision, Dr. Ahuja said that following the conventional procedure (involving partial amputation of the breast) could have led to other medical complications in the woman, including “discoloration of the nipple”.The hospital said that the patient was discharged three days after the surgery and the stitches were removed after two weeks.

