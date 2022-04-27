https://sputniknews.com/20220427/kevin-de-bruyne-makes-champions-league-history-as-man-city-outsmart-real-madrid-in-etihad-thriller-1095089433.html
Kevin De Bruyne Makes Champions League History as Man City Outsmart Real Madrid in Etihad Thriller
Kevin De Bruyne Makes Champions League History as Man City Outsmart Real Madrid in Etihad Thriller
Widely considered one of the best footballers in the world, Kevin De Bruyne has been Man City's main man, especially since the club's all-time scorer Sergio...
Kevin De Bruyne rewrote UEFA Champions League history books on Tuesday night when he scored the fastest goal ever in the semifinal of Europe's premier club competition.The Belgian playmaker, who has been in red hot form in all competitions, showcased his wizardry as soon as the blockbuster clash against Real Madrid began, giving Manchester City a 1-0 lead after just 94 seconds on the match clock.It was the quickest goal ever recorded since the continental tournament's inception in 1992.At the start of the contest, De Bruyne and his colleagues were on fire as Gabriel Jesus doubled City's lead in the 11th minute with Real's defenders unable to come to terms with their all-out early assault.However, the Spanish side's talisman Karim Benzema rose to the occasion as he led his team's fightback in the contest with a brace.Despite Real's best efforts, City went on to secure a 4-3 triumph at the Etihad but failed to kill the game in their favour.They will now travel to Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg of the semifinal next week.Although City won the first leg in front of their fans in Manchester, the result was seen as a setback for Guardiola because there are chances that Madrid would be able to overcome their one goal deficit in Spain.After all, at the Bernabeu, Benzema and company would be backed by a vociferous crowd and when the fans are behind their team, footballers tend to lift their game.Cases in point have been Real's victories over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals respectively.On the other hand, City's hopes of completing the unprecedented double of the Premier League and the Champions League are now hanging by a thread.While in the English top flight Liverpool are breathing down their neck, in the continental competition it would be hard to bet against Real at this stage, considering they have literally dismantled their opponents at home.
Widely considered one of the best footballers in the world, Kevin De Bruyne has been Man City's main man, especially since the club's all-time scorer Sergio Aguero left the Etihad last summer. On Tuesday, the Belgian's prowess was on full display as he led the Premier League champions to a win against Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid at home.
