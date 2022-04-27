https://sputniknews.com/20220427/joe-biden-reportedly-agreed-to-cover-around-800000-in-hunters-debts-including-business-related-1095097143.html

Joe Biden Reportedly Agreed to Cover Around $800,000 in Hunter's Debts, Including Business-Related

POTUS insisted during his election campaign that he had never discussed with the son his business affairs as questions emerged about Biden's role in Hunter's... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

Months ahead of announcing his presidential bid in April 2019, Joe Biden agreed to pay $800,000 in outstanding bills for his son, Hunter Biden, the New York Post reported, citing documents from the laptop that had purportedly belonged to Hunter. The documents, which were first unearthed by the Daily Mail, showed that at least around $130,000 of the debt was related to Hunter Biden's foreign business activities.One of the emails extracted from the laptop was sent to Hunter Biden, Richard Ruffner, a long-time personal aide to Joe Biden, and accountant Linda Shapero from the global firm DEEZ, by Hunter's then-personal assistant, Katie Dodge on 17 January 2019. The email, which started with "hello VP team", suggested that Joe Biden had agreed to cover Hunter's outstanding bills with Dodge including a spreadsheet with the ones she was aware of.According to the spreadsheet, Biden owed $131,530 due for payment "ASAP" for services of the law firm of Faegre Baker Daniels. Over $80,000 of them were billed for "Confidential Investi". Another $28,382 were billed for "BHR Restructuring", which apparently refers to Chinese company Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management – a company largely owned by the Bank of China, where Hunter had a 10% stake.Around $20,000 in Faegre Baker Daniels bills was marked as "Burnham Restructu" – a possible reference to a business venture of Hunter Biden's partner in Rosemont Seneca Partners, Devon Archer, which defrauded its clients for $60 million in bond-issuance scheme. Hunter insisted on not knowing about this operation and never taking part in it, despite Archer convincing Burnham's clients of the opposite.The biggest part of Hunter Biden's bills that his father reportedly agreed to cover were state and federal taxes worth $412,309, according to the spreadsheet from email. Right now, Hunter Biden is being probed by the federal authorities precisely over alleged violations of the tax code, as well as money laundering laws, reportedly in connection to his business ventures in China.Apart from that, Hunter's outstanding bills included payments and insurance for his cars and a boat, tuition for his daughters and monthly payments to his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle worth $37,000. He also apparently owed $157,033 for all of his credit cards.The uncovered emails do not contain confirmation that Joe Biden fulfilled his promise and paid the bills. The White House did not respond to Post's question on the matter. The outlet also unsuccessfully tried to contact a partner in Faegrea Drinker Biddle & Reath, an heir to Faegre Baker Daniels' business, George Mesires, to confirm that the company's bills had been paid.The email and the spreadsheet come from a copy of a drive from the laptop that Hunter Biden purportedly dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware, but never recovered. The owner of the shop handed over its contents to authorities, but also sent a copy to Donald Trump's then-attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The latter distributed the copy to the press with the New York Post releasing first bombshell findings from it in September 2020 – mere months before the presidential election. These reports, however, have been ignored by mainstream media until recently.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

