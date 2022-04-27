https://sputniknews.com/20220427/iran-china-agree-on-expanding-military-cooperation-1095110887.html

Iran, China Agree on Expanding Military Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and China have agreed to develop cooperation in military and security spheres, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

"At today's meeting with the Chinese defense minister, we reached an agreement to develop bilateral relations in the areas of military exercises, exchange of experience, training and other common issues between the armed forces of the two countries," Bagheri was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars.Wei Fenghe also met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and the country’s president Ebrahim Raisi. Both of the Iranian officials welcomed developing long-term strategic relations with China to ensure security in the region and resist the pressure exerted by the United States.Most recently, Iran and China held joint naval drills in January of this year in the Persian Gulf. The event also involved Russia.

