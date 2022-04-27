https://sputniknews.com/20220427/hunter-bidens-business-partner-visited-wh-more-often-then-previously-believed-visitor-logs-show-1095098881.html

Hunter Biden’s Business Partner Visited WH More Often Then Previously Believed, Visitor Logs Show

Earlier this week, Republican Senator Ted Cruz described White House logs about Joe Biden’s alleged meetings with his son’s associates under Barack Obama as... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Eric Schwerin made at least eight visits to the White House in 2016, which brings his total number of visits to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during the Obama-Biden administration to 27, according to Fox News.The news outlet cited the White House logs as revealing that the president of since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca, Schwerin, met at least twice in 2016 with then-Vice President Joe Biden's chief of staff Steve Ricchetti, currently a top adviser in the Biden administration.Fox News claimed that Schwerin also met an assistant in Biden's office, Anne Marie Person, who'd previously worked at the investment firm that he and Hunter Biden managed. The broadcaster reported that Person is the sister of Francis "Fran" Person, Biden’s longtime aide who left the White House a few months after she joined Biden's staff in May 2014.Francis Person served as an advisor to Biden between 2009 and 2014, travelling to 49 of the 50 countries the then-vice president visited, including China. Fox News earlier reported about Fran's ties to Hunter Biden and Schwerin, claiming that their private equity firm had a financial stake in a company run by Fran and a Chinese executive with ties to high-level officials at the Communist Party of China.The news outlet’s latest information comes after White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday dodged a question about the New York Post (NYP) reporting last week on the White House logs that indicated that Schwerin had made a total of 19 visits to the White House during Biden's vice presidency.Texas Senator Ted Cruz, for his part, told the NYP that the White House logs shows “it's increasingly obvious that Hunter Biden's business revolved around providing access to his father and the highest levers of power. It reeks of pay-to-play”, Cruz argued.As for the 19 visits by Schwerin to the White House, they include the official sit-down between him and Joe Biden in the West Wing on 17 November 2010.The WH logs cited by the NYP appear to suggest that Schwerin met an array of close aides of both Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, while their son Hunter was clinching multi-million dollar deals abroad, including in China. In particular, Schwerin had meetings with Joe Biden’s aide Evan Ryan and assistant Michele Smith as well as Jill Biden’s special assistant Meg Campbell and aide Betsy Massey, according to the logs.GOP Member Calls for Further Probe Into Hunter Biden Dealings Information about Schewrin's visits to the White House is the latest development in the Hunter Biden saga, as he remains under federal prosecution for alleged tax fraud, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying.In mid-April, Nancy Mace, a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee, called for a further congressional probe into the First Son’s text messages from a laptop that allegedly belonged to him. “"One of the first subpoenas we need to issue is Hunter Biden and his laptop to get to the bottom of this. I want to know who 'The Big Guy' is. Worse yet, Joe Biden denies any knowledge of this, and I want to know who is 'Pops'", Mace told Fox News.She was referring to the specific contents of several messages from what former US President Donald Trump earlier described as the "laptop from hell" that was reportedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Delaware a few years ago, but was never recovered. The 52-year-old finally admitted that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him, but added that he had never taken it to an IT store and claimed the device was perhaps stolen or hacked by Russian intelligence.One message to Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi revealed purported complaints that he was using up to half of his salary to cover his father's bills and other expenses.The messages also revealed that the president's son held a share in a joint venture with the Chinese company CEFC for a person known as the "big guy", which allegedly stands for US President Joe Biden even though it has never been confirmed.The NYP first exposed the contents of the "laptop from hell", in October 2020, referring to two alleged emails that Hunter Biden purportedly received from a top official at the Ukrainian company Burisma while he was on the board of the firm.In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharsky purportedly asked Joe Biden's son to "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company, while in another one dated April 2015, Pozharsky thanked the younger Biden for arranging a meeting with his father. Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected claims that he was in the know about his son's work and financial gains.After The New York Times acknowledged the authenticity of the emails last month, an array of Republican lawmakers called for US mainstream media outlets and Big Tech companies to be prosecuted for hushing up the Biden laptop story.

