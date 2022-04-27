https://sputniknews.com/20220427/holocaust-remembrance-day-opening-in-jerusalem-1095102106.html
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
This year, Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — takes place from sunset on April 27 to the sunset of April 28. During the day all entertainment venues are...
Sputnik is live from Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, as Israel marks Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to deliver speeches at the event.
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
This year, Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — takes place from sunset on April 27 to the sunset of April 28. During the day all entertainment venues are closed and memorial ceremonies are held across the country.
Sputnik is live from Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, as Israel marks Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to deliver speeches at the event.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: