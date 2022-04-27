https://sputniknews.com/20220427/holocaust-remembrance-day-opening-in-jerusalem-1095102106.html

Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem

This year, Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — takes place from sunset on April 27 to the sunset of April 28. During the day all entertainment venues are... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

israel

holocaust

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095105690_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a1f8a334065bc9315cc4b665393af4f.jpg

Sputnik is live from Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, as Israel marks Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to deliver speeches at the event.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

2022

News

