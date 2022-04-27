International
LIVE: Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
https://sputniknews.com/20220427/holocaust-remembrance-day-opening-in-jerusalem-1095102106.html
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
This year, Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — takes place from sunset on April 27 to the sunset of April 28. During the day all entertainment venues are... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T17:43+0000
2022-04-27T17:43+0000
israel
holocaust
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095105690_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a1f8a334065bc9315cc4b665393af4f.jpg
Sputnik is live from Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, as Israel marks Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to deliver speeches at the event.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
2022-04-27T17:43+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095105690_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_699be6867f2767e42d28d41dd5610e51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, holocaust, видео

Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem

17:43 GMT 27.04.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
This year, Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — takes place from sunset on April 27 to the sunset of April 28. During the day all entertainment venues are closed and memorial ceremonies are held across the country.
Sputnik is live from Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, as Israel marks Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to deliver speeches at the event.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала