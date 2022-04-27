International
Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening in Jerusalem
Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countries - Health Commissioner
Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countries - Health Commissioner
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hepatitis of unknown nature has been detected in 12 European countries, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
europe, hepatitis

Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countries - Health Commissioner

17:52 GMT 27.04.2022
Liver cancer
Liver cancer - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2022
© East News / Science Photo Library
