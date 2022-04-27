‘Hate-in-India and Make-in-India Can’t Coexist’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PM Modi Over Unemployment

https://sputniknews.com/20220427/hate-in-india-and-make-in-india-cant-coexist-rahul-gandhi-hits-out-at-pm-modi-over-unemployment-1095091986.html

According to a recent report from the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy, published earlier this week, more than half of India's workforce of 900 million... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "unemployment crisis" in India amid the exodus of some global brands from the country, which led to thousands of people loosing their jobs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stated “hate-in-India and make-in-India cannot coexist”.While Gandhi hasn't specified what he meant by “Hate-In-India”, some observers believe that he could be referring to the recent incidents of communal violence in several parts of the country.The Parliamentarian from Kerala state's Wayanad constituency shared a photo on Twitter noting the exit of brands like Chevrolet, Man Trucks, Fiat, United Motors, Harley Davidson, Ford and Datsun from the country.These global brands left the country between 2017 and 2022, with most of them closing Indian operations, citing losses.Amid the exodus of companies and a harsh situation with employment in the country, Gandhi slammed Modi for his promise to provide 20 million jobs every year. According to media reports, Modi during an election rally in 2013 said that “if BJP comes to power, it will provide 100 million jobs (in five years) which the then Congress-led federal government could not do despite announcing it before the Parliamentary elections”.Earlier in the day, former finance minister and Congress politician P. Chidambaram also lashed out at the central government over unemployment.Mentioning the data of the Mumbai-based research firm Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Chidambaram said that “will government comment on the finding that only 40 persons out of 100 in the working age population are working or looking for work?”In another tweet, he also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi’s promise to provide jobs to 20 million people.A recent report by CMIE revealed that only 40 percent of Indians of legal working age were employed or were looking for jobs in 2021-22.The report also said that the participation of women in labour force also declined. According to CMIE, around 15 percent of women were employed or looking for jobs in 2016-17; this fell to only 9 percent in 2021-22. The participation of men also fell, from more than 74 percent to 64 percent.

