https://sputniknews.com/20220427/facebook-doesnt-know-what-happens-to-users-data-how-it-spreads-as-regulators-tighten-their-grip-1095106215.html

Facebook Doesn't Know What Happens to Users' Data, How It Spreads as Regulators Tighten Their Grip

Facebook Doesn't Know What Happens to Users' Data, How It Spreads as Regulators Tighten Their Grip

The social media platform has been facing scrutiny and pressure from governments around the world following several cases where user data was deliberately... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T19:01+0000

2022-04-27T19:01+0000

2022-04-27T19:01+0000

meta

facebook

privacy

data

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095106088_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_b76f8a2377aefc4a8c14ee684b63e347.jpg

Facebook engineers had no comprehensive knowledge about where and how their users' data could be accessed and had trouble understanding how to control it in line with reginal rules, Vice's Motherboard media outlet has reported.According to a leaked internal document that Motherboard obtained, Facebook's team built "systems with open borders" and "open culture". Now when Meta* faces a "tsunami" of privacy regulations, it has trouble keeping track of all the personal data at its disposal.The document was allegedly drafted in 2021 by Facebook privacy engineers – a team that maintains Meta's key source of income – a system of ads that often relies on data provided by users about themselves. According to Motherboard, engineers sounded the alarm with the report and called for changing the way Facebook handles users' data to avoid trouble with regulators around the world.Specifically, an alleged lack of control over who can access users' data might prevent Facebook from meeting requirements to prevent repurposing of this data, which is required under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It mandates the platform to only collect personal data about the user for a specific purpose and not use it later for achieving other goals – regardless of whether the platform or a third party does so.An anonymous former Meta employee commented on the document, saying that it was "blunt" and showed that the social media giant's team knew how much data they have accumulated from users. But they said the firm's understanding of who can access it is a "complete shitshow".What Does Meta Say?Meta's representatives interviewed by Motherboard did not confirm the authenticity of the report, but noted that it "reflects the technical solutions" that the company is building in order to manage users' data better and in accordance with new and planned future regulations.In order to prepare for a possible future tightening of privacy laws, the company is creating tools to analyse user data and how it is handled internally using automatic algorithms. But Meta's employees did not elaborate on how the analysis specifically helps them build new data infrastructure to meet tighter requirements.At the same time, the company's representatives dismissed the idea that the leaked document shows that Meta is not complying with governments' privacy regulations.The leaked document also suggested that Facebook was building a "short term" solution called "Basic Ads" to its data privacy issues with regulators. The project was due to be rolled out in Europe in 2020, but has not been launched yet.*Meta is considered extremist organisation and is banned in RussiaLet's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220206/zuckerberg-may-end-up-in-jail-if-facebook-fails-to-comply-with-online-safety-bill-uk-secretary-says-1092795787.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

meta, facebook, privacy, data