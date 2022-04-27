https://sputniknews.com/20220427/elon-musk-takes-over-twitter-google-announces-massive-ukraine-censorship-crackdown-1095085745.html

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter; Google Announces Massive Ukraine Censorship Crackdown

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss online censorship. As Twitter announces the Elon Musk buyout, Google announces a massive censorship crackdown including content that exposes the Ukrainian government's continuous attacks on the Donbass.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US is starting to reluctantly admit that Russia is certain to complete its objectives in Ukraine. Also, Germany is sending more arms to Ukraine as Russia cuts off arms corridors for transportation in the Western part of the battle theatre.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The new hawkish president is presenting South Korea as a quad alternative for an increasingly reluctant India. Also, Eurasian firms are looking to Russia as a business bonanza as Western companies leave due to sanctions.Brett Daniels, director of organizing for the Workers Committee of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), joins us to discuss domestic economic issues. More than 30 Starbucks have unionized as the movement has spread from Amazon to other major corporate outlets. Also, Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to union organizers.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Regis speaks to us from the Crimean Peninsula for an update on the Ukraine crisis from up close.Alex Suarez, regional election observer last year for the Venezuelan elections, co-founder of North Florida's Hands Off Venezuela, and president of the Hands Off Venezuela Club at the University of North Florida, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Nicholas Maduro is re-elected as the President of his political party. Also, Alex Saab is recognized as a diplomat and Steven Donziger is released from house arrest.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the CIA torture program. CIA files have confirmed Guantanamo Bay's torture program has MK Ultra roots. Also, we discuss the horror of prison food in America.Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political analyst, and consultant, joins us to discuss immigration. President Biden is down to a 24% approval rating among Hispanics as the issue of Title 42 will be discussed in a meeting with Hispanic Democrats. Also, the Supreme Court will revisit President Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

