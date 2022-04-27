https://sputniknews.com/20220427/depp-v-heard-amber-turns-out-to-suffer-from-personality-disorders-1095099749.html

Depp v Heard: Amber Turns Out to Suffer From Personality Disorders

Depp v Heard: Amber Turns Out to Suffer From Personality Disorders

Amber Heard suffered from "histrionic and borderline personality disorders" and "grossly exaggerated symptoms of PTSD", as revealed by a clinical and forensic psychologist who evaluated her mental state after she split with Depp.Doctor Shannon Curry said that borderline personality disorder was "a predictive factor in women who implement violence against their partner".In May 2016, Heard famously filed a temporary restraining order against Depp.According to Curry, patients suffering from histrionic personality disorder are "very, very interested in their looks" and frequently use them "to get what they want". Sometimes, such people would take on "a victim or princess role" in order to get attention or respect.The psychologist also described Heard as having "grossly exaggerating symptoms of PTSD", saying that the actress tried to minimise any impression of disorder but would exaggerate her responses when questioned about trauma.Curry said she based her evaluations on a handful of legal and medical documents, as well as two in-person meetings with Heard that took place in December 2021.During the ninth day of testimony, the court also heard Depp's ex-wife calling him "a washed-up actor" and saying he would "die a fat, lonely old man".The legal battle between the two ex-spouses continues, with Depp having sued for defamation and demanding $50 million, and Heard filing a counter-suit, requesting twice as much. Depp's team claims that The Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018 ruined his career, even though Amber did not directly name him in the article. However, it was after the op-ed when Depp started to lose his big gigs.The trial is taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia, and is expected to last six weeks.

