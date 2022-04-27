https://sputniknews.com/20220427/consumer-sentiments-in-germany-projected-to-hit-historic-low-in-may-analytical-group-predicts-1095099914.html

Consumer Sentiments in Germany Projected to Hit Historic Low in May, Analytical Group Predicts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Consumer sentiments in Germany has suffered a significant setback over the past two month, with a downturn expected to continue in May and... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

Consumer expectations for income have plummeted the most, hitting the lowest level since February 2003 at -32.8 points.Furthermore, consumers continue to perceive the risk of recession in Germany as very high. The economic expectations indicator dropped to -16.4 points from -8.9 in March, while last April it logged a positive value of 7.3 points.Germans’ propensity to buy is also fading, with this indicator dropping to -10.6 in April from -2.1 in March, which is a significant decrease compared to April 2021, when the value exceeded 17 points, GfK said, noting that the April 2022 value is lowest in 13 years, as consumers were less ready to buy only during the global financial crisis of 2008.The inflation rate in Germany indeed has grown greatly, according to the German Federal Statistical Office, accounting for 7.3% in March 2022, thus reaching its highest level since German reunification. The major hikes occurred in energy prices, which in March exceeded the previous year level by 39.5%.

