BJP, Hindu Groups Stage Protest March Against Congress Gov’t Over Temple Demolition in Rajasthan
© Twitter screenshot Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several Hindu organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a protest march in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, demanding State Chief Ashok Gehlot's resignation over demolition of a 300-year-old temple.
Last week, a centuries-old temple was razed in Rajasthan's Rajgarh town by the district administration. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) raised a strong objection on it and slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for hurting the sentiments of Hindus with such an action.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several Hindu organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a protest march in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, demanding State Chief Ashok Gehlot's resignation over demolition of a 300-year-old temple.
The protesters also demanded from the state government that the temple should be reconstructed at the same site located in Alwar District.
अलवर में 300 साल पुराने 'मंदिर" तोड़ने के विरोध में BJP और हिन्दू संगठनो का 'काँग्रेस सरकार" के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन#alwar #AshokGehlot #BJP #ArvindKejriwal #rajsthan pic.twitter.com/96xu3k6a5w— Abhishek Pareek (@abhishe99003648) April 27, 2022
राजस्थान हिंदू विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ सर्व समाज के द्वारा आयोजित अलवर में विरोध प्रदर्शन..!!!#Alwar pic.twitter.com/kfIGzWzRxI— Dr. Nilam Yadav (@DrNilamyadav) April 27, 2022
अलवर में 300 साल पुराने 'मंदिर" तोड़ने के विरोध में BJP और हिन्दू संगठनो का 'काँग्रेस सरकार" के खिलाफ ज़बरदस्त विरोध प्रदर्शन 🔥🔥https://t.co/coujU1oBAx pic.twitter.com/dfyaKz4XqV— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) April 27, 2022
Speaking to the media, BJP Parliamentarian from Alwar, Balak Nath said: “We are holding this march to stop the Rajasthan government from propagating appeasement politics. In our memorandum, we have demanded strict action against involved officers, [re]construction of the demolished temple... Gehlot should resign too.”
Two temples and around 86 houses and shops were demolished on 17-18 April in the town of Rajgarh as part of a campaign by local authorities to eradicate of "illegal construction" in the municipality.
The temple's demolition soon triggered a political slugfest as the BJP, the main opposition party in Rajasthan, and the ruling Congress party levelled allegations against each other.
While BJP’s state unit president Satish Poonia accused Congress of being behind the demolition, the Congress party’s state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra insisted that it was the decision of the city’s council, led by the BJP.
Meanwhile, the state government suspended the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and other officials after the political furore erupted over the issue.