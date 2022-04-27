BJP, Hindu Groups Stage Protest March Against Congress Gov’t Over Temple Demolition in Rajasthan

International
Last week, a centuries-old temple was razed in Rajasthan's Rajgarh town by the district administration. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several Hindu organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a protest march in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, demanding State Chief Ashok Gehlot's resignation over demolition of a 300-year-old temple. The protesters also demanded from the state government that the temple should be reconstructed at the same site located in Alwar District.Speaking to the media, BJP Parliamentarian from Alwar, Balak Nath said: “We are holding this march to stop the Rajasthan government from propagating appeasement politics. In our memorandum, we have demanded strict action against involved officers, [re]construction of the demolished temple... Gehlot should resign too.”Two temples and around 86 houses and shops were demolished on 17-18 April in the town of Rajgarh as part of a campaign by local authorities to eradicate of "illegal construction" in the municipality.The temple's demolition soon triggered a political slugfest as the BJP, the main opposition party in Rajasthan, and the ruling Congress party levelled allegations against each other.While BJP’s state unit president Satish Poonia accused Congress of being behind the demolition, the Congress party’s state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra insisted that it was the decision of the city’s council, led by the BJP.Meanwhile, the state government suspended the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and other officials after the political furore erupted over the issue.
india, rajasthan, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, indian national congress, politics, domestic politics, religion, religion and politics

27.04.2022
