Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sworn-In as Youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sworn-In as Youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of three-time former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. Bilawal was first... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T17:57+0000
2022-04-27T17:57+0000
2022-04-27T17:57+0000
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and member of the politically prominent Bhutto and Zardari families,took oath as the youngest foreign minister of the country on Wednesday.Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi administered the oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr (Presidential Palace), the official residence and office of the presidency.Newly-installed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, former President of Pakistan and Bilawal’s father Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and other officials were present during the oath taking ceremony.Earlier in the day, Bilawal’s sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari congratulated him on his swearing-in as a cabinet minister.Oxford-educated Bilawal took the oath nearly a week after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London, where they discussed the "overall political situation" in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif took oath the Prime Minister on 19 April after the Pakistani parliament ousted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion passing by 174-0 after Khan's supporters boycotted the vote.
