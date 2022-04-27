https://sputniknews.com/20220427/bilawal-bhutto-zardari-sworn-in-as-youngest-foreign-minister-of-pakistan-1095103930.html

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sworn-In as Youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sworn-In as Youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of three-time former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. Bilawal was first... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T17:57+0000

2022-04-27T17:57+0000

2022-04-27T17:57+0000

pakistan

pakistan

foreign minister

foreign minister

politics

politics

politics

politics

south asia

nawaz sharif

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095103816_0:254:1154:903_1920x0_80_0_0_14414016dcf47fd99401d7c67065f1d8.jpg

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and member of the politically prominent Bhutto and Zardari families,took oath as the youngest foreign minister of the country on Wednesday.Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi administered the oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr (Presidential Palace), the official residence and office of the presidency.Newly-installed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, former President of Pakistan and Bilawal’s father Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and other officials were present during the oath taking ceremony.Earlier in the day, Bilawal’s sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari congratulated him on his swearing-in as a cabinet minister.Oxford-educated Bilawal took the oath nearly a week after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London, where they discussed the "overall political situation" in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif took oath the Prime Minister on 19 April after the Pakistani parliament ousted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion passing by 174-0 after Khan's supporters boycotted the vote.

pakistan

south asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

pakistan, pakistan, foreign minister, foreign minister, politics, politics, politics, politics, south asia, nawaz sharif, shehbaz sharif, imran khan