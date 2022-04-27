International
Biden to Visit S. Korea, Japan May 20-24 for Talks on Trade, Security
Biden to Visit S. Korea, Japan May 20-24 for Talks on Trade, Security
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan the week of May 20 for bilateral discussions on trade and security matters
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit the Republic of Korea and Japan from May 20-May 24 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people," Psaki said on Wednesday.Biden will have bilateral meetings with  newly-elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, the release said. Biden will discuss with each leader ways to bolster security and economic ties, the release added.Biden, while in Tokyo, will also meet with the leaders of the Quad group consisting of Australia, Japan, and India, according to the release.More details about the Biden's trip will be shared by the White House soon, the release said.
President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan the week of May 20 for bilateral discussions on trade and security matters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press release.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit the Republic of Korea and Japan from May 20-May 24 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people," Psaki said on Wednesday.
Biden will have bilateral meetings with  newly-elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, the release said. Biden will discuss with each leader ways to bolster security and economic ties, the release added.
Biden, while in Tokyo, will also meet with the leaders of the Quad group consisting of Australia, Japan, and India, according to the release.
More details about the Biden's trip will be shared by the White House soon, the release said.
